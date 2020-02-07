Ed Perlmutter : Wolf Administration Announces $340,000 Approved for PA Farm Bill Grants to Improve Animal Health and Safety

Wolf Administration Announces $340,000 Approved for PA Farm Bill Grants to Improve Animal Health and Safety

Harrisburg, PA - Elizabethtown, PA - Today, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Chris Herr, executive vice president of PennAg Industries, visited Longenecker's Hatchery to learn how their $15,000 grant, one of eight approved for more than $340,000, will improve on-farm biosecurity practices and lead to improved safety for Pennsylvania poultry and swine.

'In a world where diseases like African Swine Fever and coronavirus are of concern, strengthening on-farm biosecurity in Pennsylvania has to be a priority,' said Agriculture Secretary Redding. 'Thanks to the foresight of Governor Wolf through the PA Farm Bill, we're able to give the industry the necessary resources to safeguard and grow animal ag in the commonwealth.'

The Center for Poultry and Livestock Excellence, formed through Governor Tom Wolf's first-ever Pennsylvania Farm Bill, approved $340,781 for projects to support the strength of the swine, poultry, and small ruminant sectors. The eight projects approved include:

Statewide

· Strategic Analysis of Poultry & Livestock Health in PA, Penn State University, $50,000

Centre County

· Poultry Isolators, Penn State University, $42,807 to purchase equipment for the PA Animal and Diagnostic Laboratory System to perform in-state testing and remove the need to send out of state

Chester County

· Coryza & Backyard Flock Risk, Penn Vet New Bolton Center, $18,835 to explore the existence of coryza in backyard flocks and explore commonality to limit spread

· Coryza Longevity, Penn Vet New Bolton Center, $3,595 for research on coryza and its lifespan

· Managing Post-Weaned Sows, Penn Vet New Bolton Center, $99,968 to evaluate the details of California's Prop 12 and how it impacts pork production in Pennsylvania

Lancaster County

· Biosecurity Best Management Practices Program, Longenecker Hatchery, $15,000 to work with poultry producers on a template to be used statewide for biosecurity planning and the value of biosecurity planning on farm ROI

· Depopulation Readiness, Penn State Extension Lancaster, $22,295 to equip animal ag in Lancaster, Mifflin, and Juniata Counties to ensure they have the necessary resources in the event of an animal health challenge

· Hemp Seed Cake Feed Trial, Kreider Dairy with Wenger Food and Penn State University, $88,281 to work with poultry and feed companies for feeding trials of hemp in animal diets to gain AAFCO approval for hemp in livestock diets.

'There has been significant growth across the commonwealth in regard to poultry (up 24 percent) and swine (up 26 percent) production. We value the foresight of the governor to recognize this and address it through the PA Farm Bill,' said PennAg's Chris Herr. 'In addition, we applaud the work of the legislature to enhance these items in the budget and recognize the value of animal agriculture to our local, state and national economy. The Center for Poultry and Livestock is anxious to focus on the needs of poultry, swine, sheep, goat and lamb producers across the state.'

Another $400,000 in funding is available through the Center for Poultry and Livestock Excellence for projects focused on biosecurity and animal health and disease prevention. The second-round application period closes on April 3, 2020. Interested applicants with questions should contact Jennifer Reed-Harry at 717-651-5920 or jrharry@pennag.com.

For more information about the PA Farm Bill and investments to support Pennsylvania's leading industry, visit agriculture.pa.gov or follow the department on FacebookOpens In A New Window or TwitterOpens In A New Window.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shannon Powers - 717.783.2628

