Ed Tech JPA Consortium in Calif. Contracts with Edupoint to Expedite Procurement of Synergy SIS

06/02/2020 | 05:00am EDT

IRVINE, Calif., June 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- California's Ed Tech Joint Powers Authority (Ed Tech JPA) has contracted with Edupoint(r) Educational Systems to provide streamlined procurement of the company's market-leading Synergy Student Information System (SIS) to Ed Tech JPA members under a consortium purchasing agreement, saving members time and resources while ensuring adherence with data privacy and public procurement laws.

Founded by four California school districts and one county office of education-Capistrano Unified School District, Clovis Unified School District, Fullerton Unified School District, El Dorado County Office of Education, and Irvine Unified School District-the Ed Tech JPA coordinates consortium purchases of high-quality products and services with the aim of streamlining procurement, providing competitive pricing, and securing favorable technology contracts for its members.

"We ran Synergy SIS and Edupoint through our rigorous RFP process, which included not only an extensive checklist of required functionality, but also verification that Synergy SIS aligns with the California Student Data Privacy Agreement (CSDPA) to ensure compliance with all state and federal student data privacy laws," said Brianne Ford, President of the JPA. "The resulting contract enables our members to work directly with Edupoint on an expedited purchase and implementation process at pre-negotiated rates."

Synergy SIS serves nearly 750,000 California students and some of the largest school districts in the state, providing an extensive feature set for managing student information, unmatched customization capabilities, exceptional access to data, and a suite of role-based mobile apps unique to the K-12 marketplace.

"Our contract with Ed Tech JPA will enable interested member agencies to transition to Synergy SIS with fewer hurdles and on a significantly accelerated timeline," said Bob Weathers, Founder and CEO at Edupoint. "Our team at Edupoint is looking forward to welcoming additional Ed Tech JPA members to our large and growing base of partner districts in the state."

About Edupoint Educational Systems

For over 35 years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way educators already work, with seamlessly integrated student information management, learning management, MTSS, assessment, special education management, and analytics.

Synergy is unique among K-12 student data management solutions in providing an array of role-based mobile apps designed to give all stakeholders access to the tools they need when and where they need them. Thousands of schools nationwide choose the Synergy Education Platform to support 4.5 million students in 21 states.

Learn more: https://www.edupoint.com/

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0430s2p-edupoint-sis-300dpi.jpg
*Photo caption: Edupoint Synergy SIS.

News Source: Edupoint Educational Systems

Related link: http://www.edupoint.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/ed-tech-jpa-consortium-in-calif-contracts-with-edupoint-to-expedite-procurement-of-synergy-sis/
