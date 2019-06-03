Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ed Tech Leader Deborah Karcher, Former CIO of Miami Dade County Schools, Joins Lightspeed Systems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Austin, TX, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Today Lightspeed Systems announced that Deborah Karcher, ed-tech expert and former CIO of Miami Dade County Schools, has joined the Lightspeed Systems team as an advisor. 

In her new role, Karcher will advise Lightspeed Systems executive and development teams to ensure the Relay platform continues to meet the growing needs of K12 school districts, delivering time-saving solutions to the most challenging problems schools face. She'll also continue to share her knowledge and expertise with schools, working closely with them to further technology initiatives, 1:1 programs, and student safety programs. 

Lightspeed Systems is the market leader in K12 content filtering, and its Relay platform provides a complete solution for filtering, student safety monitoring, classroom management, device management, and reporting. 

At Miami Dade County Schools, the fourth largest district in the United States, Karcher was responsible for the technology strategy and infrastructure to support more than 340,000 students and 400,000 devices. She spearheaded one of the largest 1:1 initiatives in the country and selected and implemented the Lightspeed Systems solution as the web filter due to its robust scalability, innovation, and focus on education.

Karcher credits the company's commitment to the education market and innovative leadership as top reasons for joining as an advisor. "Lightspeed Systems was a great partner to me at Miami Dade, and I look forward to continuing my work with them in this new role. They're uniquely focused on education, understand the needs of schools, and continue to deliver robust, innovative solutions that solve real needs."

Brian Thomas, Lightspeed Systems President & CEO, shares: "While working with Debbie when she was a customer, it was easy to see how much she cares about the safety and success of our students. We at Lightspeed Systems share that same mission and are excited to continue to work with her to help even more schools." 

Join Lightspeed Systems and Karcher for the upcoming webinar, the Data Driven District, to hear how smart reporting and analytics can help schools make decisions that drive ROI, safety, data privacy, and better student outcomes. 

About Lightspeed Systems
Lightspeed Systems partners with schools to make learning safe, mobile and easily managed. Partnered with 6,500 districts in the United States and 28,000 schools around the world, Lightspeed Systems offers integrated filtering, management, monitoring, and protection for schools through its groundbreaking platform, Relay. Headquartered in Austin, TX (with offices in Portland and the U.K.), Lightspeed serves over 15 million students in 35 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.lightspeedsystems.com.

 

Attachment 

Amy Bennett
Lightspeed Systems
737.205.2453
abennett@lightspeedsystems.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:13aOANDO : Police Storm Oando Head Office
AQ
09:13aON TRACK INNOVATIONS USA : OTI Continues to Extend Footprint in the Russian Market with Additional PO for 2,000 Advanced Payment Systems
PR
09:12aSpice maker McCormick's quest to make your vanilla milkshake cheaper
RE
09:12aNANTHEALTH : and NantOmics to Present Data on Tumor Mutation Burden (TMB) and PD-L1 Expression in SDH/FH Mutated Solid Tumors at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2019 Annual Meeting
BU
09:12aENERGY AUDITING SERVICES : Market Intelligence, Procurement Research, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available From SpendEdge
BU
09:12aPharmaCyte Biotech CEO Visiting GMP Facility with Cellular Biology Consultant During Production of Pancreatic Cancer Product
BU
09:12aTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Presents Results from Lung Portfolio Including Phase 1/2 Study of TAK-788 in a Rare Form of NSCLC and New Data on Overall Health-Related Quality of Life for ALUNBRIG® (brigatinib)
BU
09:12aThe City of Linden, NJ Modernizes Citywide Video Surveillance System with Razberi Technologies
BU
09:12aTURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : Names Dudley as Chief Operating Officer
DJ
09:12aAEROVIRONMENT, INC. : to Present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing
2BAE SYSTEMS : BAE : UK builder Kier's shares tumble 40% after profit warning
3CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : Infineon digs deep to buy Cypress in $10 billion deal
4BP PLC : FTSE at multi-month low, profit alert sinks Kier
5ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Xolair (Omalizumab) Significantly Reduced Nasal Polyps and Congestion Symptoms in..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About