EdCast : Launches AI-Powered Learning for Microsoft Teams

EdCast’s leading digital learning and upskilling platform delivers personalized knowledge in the flow of work for Microsoft Teams

EdCast, known as the operating system for the knowledge economy, now provides technology for learning, knowledge management and information discovery for Microsoft Teams users. EdCast’s Knowledge Cloud has successfully completed the compatibility and security review, and the app is now available through the Microsoft AppSource marketplace for immediate use.

EdCast’s Knowledge Cloud integration enables all Microsoft Teams users to gain one-click access to knowledge on-demand. Organizations can use the Knowledge Cloud to address sales enablement, training and upskilling needs in ways that are completely integrated into the flow of work with Microsoft Teams, which is now commercially used by 120 million people around the world as part of the Office 365 suite.

Key features available through the EdCast application for Microsoft Teams:

Content Curation: Search: Find relevant content from known sources through a unified search engine covering all of your content sources (internal, external, paid, user-generated, and more). Today's Insights: Get daily personalized recommendations based on your interests, activity, and job title delivered automatically. Channels: Explore the latest and greatest content in your theme-focused channels that you choose to follow.

AI-Powered: Personalized materials are curated by our proprietary AI that can pull from all internal, external, paid and subject matter expert content sources.

Personalized materials are curated by our proprietary AI that can pull from all internal, external, paid and subject matter expert content sources. Security: Enterprise-grade security and privacy controls.

Enterprise-grade security and privacy controls. Engagement (Mobile-first and In-App): Collaboration capabilities available across disparate groups.

Collaboration capabilities available across disparate groups. Customization: Branded and tailored for you and the unique needs of your learners.

Branded and tailored for you and the unique needs of your learners. Analytics: Advanced reporting to assess and measure performance, manage certifications, and empower discretionary learning.

Advanced reporting to assess and measure performance, manage certifications, and empower discretionary learning. Learning Digital Wallet: Frictionless access to paid content with cost savings across publishers and products as part of EdCast’s learning marketplace.

“Now that EdCast’s Knowledge Cloud is available to all Microsoft Teams users with just a few clicks, millions of people can access valuable learning and insights directly in the flow of work,” says Karl Mehta, Founder and CEO of EdCast. “Our strategic focus on delivering the best knowledge-sharing solutions through a multi-channel approach reinforces the work we’ve done to make EdCast’s Knowledge Cloud app widely available, including in the AppSource marketplace for Microsoft Teams and other Office 365 productivity tools.”

To access EdCast’s application for Microsoft Teams in the Microsoft AppSource marketplace, users can go to https://appsource.microsoft.com and search for “EdCast” or click here. EdCast also recently announced the certification and availability of its Knowledge Cloud app for Office 365’s Excel, PowerPoint and Word applications, which is available here.

About EdCast

EdCast is the AI-Powered Knowledge Cloud solution for unified discovery, personalized learning and knowledge management across the enterprise. Its award-winning platform is used internationally by Global 2000 companies and large government organizations, including NASSCOM and World Economic Forum, to solve the discovery and curation problems across all external and internal knowledge sources. EdCast’s offerings include its Learning Experience Platform (LXP) and MyGuide’s in-app guides, intelligence and automation for business software. Follow on Twitter @EdCast.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005404/en/