EdCast : Launches AI-Powered Learning for Microsoft Teams

EdCast,
known as the operating system for the knowledge economy, now provides
technology for learning, knowledge management and information discovery
for Microsoft Teams users. EdCast’s Knowledge Cloud has successfully
completed the compatibility and security review, and the app is now
available through the Microsoft
AppSource marketplace for immediate use.
EdCast’s Knowledge Cloud integration enables all Microsoft Teams users
to gain one-click access to knowledge on-demand. Organizations can use
the Knowledge Cloud to address sales enablement, training and upskilling
needs in ways that are completely integrated into the flow of work with
Microsoft Teams, which is now commercially used by 120 million people
around the world as part of the Office 365 suite.
Key features available through the EdCast application for Microsoft
Teams:
-
Content Curation:
-
Search: Find relevant content from known sources through a
unified search engine covering all of your content sources
(internal, external, paid, user-generated, and more).
-
Today's Insights: Get daily personalized recommendations
based on your interests, activity, and job title delivered
automatically.
-
Channels: Explore the latest and greatest content in your
theme-focused channels that you choose to follow.
-
AI-Powered: Personalized materials are curated by our
proprietary AI that can pull from all internal, external, paid and
subject matter expert content sources.
-
Security: Enterprise-grade security and privacy controls.
-
Engagement (Mobile-first and In-App): Collaboration
capabilities available across disparate groups.
-
Customization: Branded and tailored for you and the unique
needs of your learners.
-
Analytics: Advanced reporting to assess and measure
performance, manage certifications, and empower discretionary learning.
-
Learning Digital Wallet: Frictionless access to paid content
with cost savings across publishers and products as part of EdCast’s
learning marketplace.
“Now that EdCast’s Knowledge Cloud is available to all Microsoft Teams
users with just a few clicks, millions of people can access valuable
learning and insights directly in the flow of work,” says Karl Mehta,
Founder and CEO of EdCast. “Our strategic focus on delivering the best
knowledge-sharing solutions through a multi-channel approach reinforces
the work we’ve done to make EdCast’s Knowledge Cloud app widely
available, including in the AppSource marketplace for Microsoft Teams
and other Office 365 productivity tools.”
To access EdCast’s application for Microsoft Teams in the Microsoft
AppSource marketplace, users can go to https://appsource.microsoft.com
and search for “EdCast” or click
here. EdCast also
recently announced the certification and availability of its
Knowledge Cloud app for Office 365’s Excel, PowerPoint and Word
applications, which is available
here.
About EdCast
EdCast
is the AI-Powered Knowledge Cloud solution for unified discovery,
personalized learning and knowledge management across the enterprise.
Its award-winning platform is used internationally by Global 2000
companies and large government organizations, including NASSCOM
and World
Economic Forum, to solve the discovery and curation problems across
all external and internal knowledge sources. EdCast’s offerings include
its Learning Experience Platform (LXP) and MyGuide’s
in-app guides, intelligence and automation for business software. Follow
on Twitter @EdCast.
