EdTech Company Sense Wins First Double Award at Worldwide South Summit in Madrid

Sense
Education, the world’s first Artificial Intelligence solution for
finding patterns and providing personalized feedback in student
submissions, has been chosen as the number one EdTech Startup at South
Summit’s 2018 enlightED
competition.
Sense also won “Best Technology Solution for Learning and Education” at
enlightED.
Sense identifies how people solve problems, allowing instructors to
provide personalized feedback at scale. Sense works on many types of
open-ended questions in FEAST (Finance, Engineering, Accounting,
Science, and Technology) courses at scale. Sense makes providing grading
and feedback faster, fairer, and more personalized, all at a greater
scale than has ever been possible before. The system was first deployed
at Tel Aviv University, Bar-Ilan University, and is also being used at
many other schools in Israel and the United States. Sense is generating
tens of thousands of AI-generated personalized responsive hints, tips,
and grades.
María Benjumea, founder of South Summit, said: “We are proud to award
Sense the best startup award at enlightED. They represent what we are
all striving for: exceptional technology in the service of better
education for all. We are looking forward to seeing the tremendous
impact they will make in the realm of Education in the coming years.”
Sense Education Founder & CTO, Dr. Ronen Tal-Botzer, said, “We are
delighted that Sense was recognized as an industry leader in EdTech
overall and also specifically for our technology at the enlightED
competition. EdTech is on fire and our technology will ultimately play a
major role in providing better and more scalable education for millions
of learners.”
Sense Education has raised its initial capital from well-known angel
investors and OurCrowd,
Israel’s most active Venture investor. Sense utilized OurCrowd
Connect, a strategic business development engine, to make contact
with IE
University, one of Spain’s most innovative and influential
educational institutions. This contact resulted in Sense being invited
to apply to compete against 600 other startups in the enlightED
competition at this year’s South Summit in Madrid, Spain.
EnlightED is a new event inaugurated this year at Madrid’s South Summit
that brought together top experts in education, technology, and
innovation, along with startups focused on reinventing education in a
digital world. Sense not only won the best startup award, but also the
top technology award at this prestigious competition.
According to HolonIQ,
the global education market intelligence platform, "One billion learners
at three million schools, colleges, and universities around the world
are depending on innovation to prepare them for the jobs of the future.
There is no better indication that the use of the kind machine learning
and artificial intelligence that Sense deploys is a powerful path to
follow for the ultimate success of learners and their institutions."
About Sense Education: Sense Education is the world’s first
Artificial Intelligence solution that helps instructors provide
personalized education feedback to massive amounts of open ended
assignments. Personally tailored educational feedback is an essential
component for learning. However, it is virtually impossible to provide
personalized feedback to large numbers of students in courses with
high-enrollment. Sense Education is the missing link that enables
instructors, schools, and e-learning companies to provide students with
feedback that is both personalized and scalable. For more information
visit http://www.sense.education/.
