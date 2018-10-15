EdTech Company Sense Wins First Double Award at Worldwide South Summit in Madrid

Company Was Selected from Among 600 of the World’s Top EdTech companies

Sense Education, the world’s first Artificial Intelligence solution for finding patterns and providing personalized feedback in student submissions, has been chosen as the number one EdTech Startup at South Summit’s 2018 enlightED competition.

Sense also won “Best Technology Solution for Learning and Education” at enlightED.

Sense identifies how people solve problems, allowing instructors to provide personalized feedback at scale. Sense works on many types of open-ended questions in FEAST (Finance, Engineering, Accounting, Science, and Technology) courses at scale. Sense makes providing grading and feedback faster, fairer, and more personalized, all at a greater scale than has ever been possible before. The system was first deployed at Tel Aviv University, Bar-Ilan University, and is also being used at many other schools in Israel and the United States. Sense is generating tens of thousands of AI-generated personalized responsive hints, tips, and grades.

María Benjumea, founder of South Summit, said: “We are proud to award Sense the best startup award at enlightED. They represent what we are all striving for: exceptional technology in the service of better education for all. We are looking forward to seeing the tremendous impact they will make in the realm of Education in the coming years.”

Sense Education Founder & CTO, Dr. Ronen Tal-Botzer, said, “We are delighted that Sense was recognized as an industry leader in EdTech overall and also specifically for our technology at the enlightED competition. EdTech is on fire and our technology will ultimately play a major role in providing better and more scalable education for millions of learners.”

Sense Education has raised its initial capital from well-known angel investors and OurCrowd, Israel’s most active Venture investor. Sense utilized OurCrowd Connect, a strategic business development engine, to make contact with IE University, one of Spain’s most innovative and influential educational institutions. This contact resulted in Sense being invited to apply to compete against 600 other startups in the enlightED competition at this year’s South Summit in Madrid, Spain.

EnlightED is a new event inaugurated this year at Madrid’s South Summit that brought together top experts in education, technology, and innovation, along with startups focused on reinventing education in a digital world. Sense not only won the best startup award, but also the top technology award at this prestigious competition.

According to HolonIQ, the global education market intelligence platform, "One billion learners at three million schools, colleges, and universities around the world are depending on innovation to prepare them for the jobs of the future. There is no better indication that the use of the kind machine learning and artificial intelligence that Sense deploys is a powerful path to follow for the ultimate success of learners and their institutions."

About Sense Education: Sense Education is the world’s first Artificial Intelligence solution that helps instructors provide personalized education feedback to massive amounts of open ended assignments. Personally tailored educational feedback is an essential component for learning. However, it is virtually impossible to provide personalized feedback to large numbers of students in courses with high-enrollment. Sense Education is the missing link that enables instructors, schools, and e-learning companies to provide students with feedback that is both personalized and scalable. For more information visit http://www.sense.education/.

