Eddy Schipper Joins Epoch Investment Partners to Head Client Relations in Australia and New Zealand

Epoch Investment Partners, Inc., today announced that Eddy Schipper will join the firm as a managing director, responsible for leading client relations and business development in Australia and New Zealand. In this newly created role, Mr. Schipper will oversee Epoch’s newly opened office, as the firm builds its presence and visibility with investors in these growing markets.

Mr. Schipper brings to the role a wealth of experience in working with a range of clients and investment solutions. He has worked for some of Australia's most notable institutions, most recently Nikko AM, where he was the head of Australian distribution. Prior to that he held roles with IFM, Colonial First State, HSBC and Perpetual Trustees. He holds a post graduate diploma in finance from the University of Melbourne and a Bachelor of Business from Victoria College/Deakin University.

“Opening a full-time office with an experienced leader like Eddy underscores Epoch’s commitment to our Australian and New Zealand institutional clients, and especially to our relationship with GSFM,” said William Priest, Epoch co-founder, Chief Executive and Co-Chief Investment Officer. Priest added, “In addition to his knowledge of the specific needs of investors in that region, Eddy brings an abundance of enthusiasm to what we expect will evolve into a growing market segment for Epoch. We are excited that he is joining our firm."

GSFM, which has partnered with Epoch since 2007 to distribute its Epoch Global Equity Shareholder Yield fund in the Australian and New Zealand markets, will continue to be responsible for the retail distribution of the funds.

Damien McIntyre, CEO of GSFM, said this is an exciting step in the development of the Epoch business in the local market at a time when yield is a particular focus for investors.

“Since first starting to work with Epoch over 12 years ago, we have grown the local funds under management to $2.58 billion. We are looking forward to working closely with Eddy to further build on this strong growth, and continue the distribution of Epoch’s funds to retail investors,” he said.

“It’s a very exciting opportunity for me to join a firm with such a tremendous track record, and reputation in the investment marketplace,” said Eddy Schipper. He added, “I look forward to the opportunity to help develop Epoch’s presence in Australia and New Zealand and further strengthen and deepen Epoch's existing investor relationships.”

Epoch is an asset management firm that provides global and regional equity strategies for institutional and intermediary clients worldwide. Epoch’s investment approach is based on fundamental research and seeks to invest in companies that can grow free cash flow and allocate it effectively for the benefit of shareholders. Epoch’s culture is investment led, collaborative and designed to help clients achieve their investment objectives. Epoch was formed in 2004 by an experienced group of investors and is the steward of $53 billion (AUD) in client assets under management as of June 30, 2019. Approximately $3 billion of those assets are managed for Australian clients.

