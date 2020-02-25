Log in
Edge Data Center Market 2020-2024|Increase in Mobile Data Traffic to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/25/2020 | 07:31pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the edge data center market, and it is poised to grow by USD 5.90 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005811/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Edge Data Center Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Edge Data Center Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

An increase in mobile data traffic has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request a free sample report

Edge Data Center Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Edge Data Center Market is segmented as below:

Component

  • IT Infrastructure
  • General Construction
  • Power Management Systems
  • Cooling Systems
  • Security Solutions
  • Racks
  • DCIM

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40127

Edge Data Center Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our edge data center market report covers the following areas:

  • Edge Data Center Market size
  • Edge Data Center Market trends
  • Edge Data Center Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing investments in 5G networks as one of the prime reasons driving the edge data center market growth during the next few years.

Edge Data Center Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the edge data center market, including some of the vendors such as 365 Data Centers, Compass Datacenters, DC BLOX Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EdgeConneX Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Group Corp., and vXchnge. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the edge data center market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Edge Data Center Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist edge data center market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the edge data center market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the edge data center market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of edge data center market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
