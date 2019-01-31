Edge Technology Group : Announces Continued Organic Growth, Adding 63 New Clients in 2018

Edge Technology Group, a privately-owned fully-managed IT service
provider and trusted technology advisor for leading financial firms
worldwide, added 63 new clients in 2018. This brings Edge’s clients’
combined assets under management (AUM) to $1 trillion. In 2019, Edge
enters its 12th year of healthy and consistent organic growth.
Edge has enabled its steady growth by continually evolving to meet
client needs, upgrading and expanding its IT infrastructure,
implementing strategic automation to improve operational efficiencies
and adding 45 new colleagues to the firm’s global team over the past
year.
Edge also achieved ISO27001 certification in Hong Kong in 2018 and
climbed to #42 on Channel Futures’ 2018 Global MSP 501 list. This annual
ranking is the IT industry’s largest and most comprehensive industry
ranking survey.
“We entered 2018 with great forward momentum, which helped propel our
success on many fronts. We are excited to build upon that energy as we
help our clients continue to thrive in the year ahead,” said Jim Nekos,
CEO of Edge Technology Group.
The firm looks to provide its custom cybersecurity solutions, fully
flexible public/private/hybrid cloud suite, 24x7 global IT support, and
advisory services to even more clients in the year ahead. “We are
well-positioned for continued global growth in 2019 and beyond,”
concluded Nekos.
To learn more about Edge Technology Group, contact info@edgetg.com
or visit www.edgetg.com
About Edge Technology Group
Edge Technology Group is a sector-focused consultancy, exclusively
representing alternative investment managers globally. Edge offers fully
managed IT services and complete cloud solutions. The company delivers
immediate, flexible and proprietary solutions that satisfy the needs of
Hedge Funds, Private Equity Firms, Family Offices and Asset Managers
worldwide.
Edge has 8 locations across Asia, Europe and the US, including
Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, London, New York, San Francisco, Austin
and our corporate office in Greenwich, CT.
