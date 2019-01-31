Log in
Edge Technology Group : Announces Continued Organic Growth, Adding 63 New Clients in 2018

01/31/2019 | 12:20pm EST

Edge Technology Group, a privately-owned fully-managed IT service provider and trusted technology advisor for leading financial firms worldwide, added 63 new clients in 2018. This brings Edge’s clients’ combined assets under management (AUM) to $1 trillion. In 2019, Edge enters its 12th year of healthy and consistent organic growth.

Edge has enabled its steady growth by continually evolving to meet client needs, upgrading and expanding its IT infrastructure, implementing strategic automation to improve operational efficiencies and adding 45 new colleagues to the firm’s global team over the past year.

Edge also achieved ISO27001 certification in Hong Kong in 2018 and climbed to #42 on Channel Futures’ 2018 Global MSP 501 list. This annual ranking is the IT industry’s largest and most comprehensive industry ranking survey.

“We entered 2018 with great forward momentum, which helped propel our success on many fronts. We are excited to build upon that energy as we help our clients continue to thrive in the year ahead,” said Jim Nekos, CEO of Edge Technology Group.

The firm looks to provide its custom cybersecurity solutions, fully flexible public/private/hybrid cloud suite, 24x7 global IT support, and advisory services to even more clients in the year ahead. “We are well-positioned for continued global growth in 2019 and beyond,” concluded Nekos.

To learn more about Edge Technology Group, contact info@edgetg.com or visit www.edgetg.com

About Edge Technology Group

Edge Technology Group is a sector-focused consultancy, exclusively representing alternative investment managers globally. Edge offers fully managed IT services and complete cloud solutions. The company delivers immediate, flexible and proprietary solutions that satisfy the needs of Hedge Funds, Private Equity Firms, Family Offices and Asset Managers worldwide.

Edge has 8 locations across Asia, Europe and the US, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, London, New York, San Francisco, Austin and our corporate office in Greenwich, CT.


© Business Wire 2019
