Edge Technology Group : Opens Sydney Office

Edge Technology Group, a privately-owned, fully-managed IT service
provider for leading financial firms worldwide, has announced its
expansion into Australia. Edge opened its eighth office, forming Edge TG
Australia Pty Ltd. in Sydney.
Chris Schmutz has joined the Edge team as a Director of the Australia
entity, steering the group’s efforts in the region. Mr. Schmutz brings a
wealth of knowledge in product management and business development
within the FinTech space. He has held leadership roles at JP Morgan,
SS&C Technologies and KPMG.
“Having known and admired Chris for a long time, I am thrilled to now
have him leading this team. His experience and understanding of the
industry will be essential to the strategic expansion of our Asia
Pacific presence,” said Emily Randall, Managing Director and Head of
Asia Pacific for Edge Technology.
Edge’s anchor client on the ground is one of the world’s largest pension
funds. They have retained Edge to provide institutional-level IT
services and support in the region and globally.
Edge has enjoyed healthy and consistent organic growth over the last 12
years and counts some of the world’s leading pension funds, hedge funds,
private equity firms, family offices and asset managers as customers.
“The decision to expand into Sydney was a logical step in our business
growth strategy,” said Jim Nekos, Managing Partner and CEO of Edge
Technology Group. “Our clientele is increasingly global in-nature and
it’s critical that we meet them where they live to partner with them
most effectively.”
To learn more about Edge Technology Group, contact info@edgetg.com
or visit www.edgetg.com
About Edge Technology Group
Edge Technology Group is a sector-focused consultancy, exclusively
representing alternative investment managers globally. Edge offers fully
managed IT services and complete cloud solutions. The company delivers
immediate, flexible and proprietary solutions that satisfy the needs of
Hedge Funds, Private Equity Firms, Family Offices and Asset Managers
worldwide. Edge has 8 locations across Asia Pacific, Europe and the US,
including Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, London, New York, San Francisco,
Austin and Greenwich, CT.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005193/en/