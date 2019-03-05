Edge Technology Group : Opens Sydney Office

Edge Technology Group, a privately-owned, fully-managed IT service provider for leading financial firms worldwide, has announced its expansion into Australia. Edge opened its eighth office, forming Edge TG Australia Pty Ltd. in Sydney.

Chris Schmutz has joined the Edge team as a Director of the Australia entity, steering the group’s efforts in the region. Mr. Schmutz brings a wealth of knowledge in product management and business development within the FinTech space. He has held leadership roles at JP Morgan, SS&C Technologies and KPMG.

“Having known and admired Chris for a long time, I am thrilled to now have him leading this team. His experience and understanding of the industry will be essential to the strategic expansion of our Asia Pacific presence,” said Emily Randall, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific for Edge Technology.

Edge’s anchor client on the ground is one of the world’s largest pension funds. They have retained Edge to provide institutional-level IT services and support in the region and globally.

Edge has enjoyed healthy and consistent organic growth over the last 12 years and counts some of the world’s leading pension funds, hedge funds, private equity firms, family offices and asset managers as customers.

“The decision to expand into Sydney was a logical step in our business growth strategy,” said Jim Nekos, Managing Partner and CEO of Edge Technology Group. “Our clientele is increasingly global in-nature and it’s critical that we meet them where they live to partner with them most effectively.”

To learn more about Edge Technology Group, contact info@edgetg.com or visit www.edgetg.com

About Edge Technology Group

Edge Technology Group is a sector-focused consultancy, exclusively representing alternative investment managers globally. Edge offers fully managed IT services and complete cloud solutions. The company delivers immediate, flexible and proprietary solutions that satisfy the needs of Hedge Funds, Private Equity Firms, Family Offices and Asset Managers worldwide. Edge has 8 locations across Asia Pacific, Europe and the US, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, London, New York, San Francisco, Austin and Greenwich, CT.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005193/en/