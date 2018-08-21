EdgeConneX :® Announces Second Atlanta Data Center, More Than Tripling Local Edge Capacity

The Edge Atlanta Campus is poised to support large and dense customer deployments with a total capacity of 21MW

EdgeConneX®, specializing in global data center solutions at the edge of the network, today announces the creation of an Edge Data Center® (EDC) campus in Atlanta, Georgia. The new EDC, ATL02, brings 15MW of additional critical power capacity to market. The Edge Campus will be able to support a total of 21MW of capacity once fully built out. With diverse networking options available to customers, including private connectivity solutions to leading cloud service providers, the EdgeConneX data center campus in Atlanta is ideally suited to support requirements for both service providers and enterprises.

EdgeConneX’s Atlanta Data Center Campus can support local requirements for cloud, content, network and IoT providers, enabling them to deploy their infrastructure in close proximity to customers and end users ensuring optimal performance, availability, security and economics for their services. Meanwhile, local enterprises wishing for private network access to leading cloud solution providers can also take advantage of the new capacity and service provider ecosystem available at the Atlanta campus. With a forthcoming deployment planned by Megaport, a leading Cloud on-ramp provider, enterprises will also have the network flexibility and choice to securely access all of the leading cloud service providers locally in Atlanta.

“Our Edge Data Centers are specifically designed to provide robust power and cooling with the highest levels of reliability, while delivering industry-leading uptime availability for customers,” states Bryan Weeks, General Manager for the Southeast at EdgeConneX. “By expanding existing Edge facilities and developing them into regional data center campus environments in markets like Atlanta and Miami, EdgeConneX demonstrates the rapid momentum of the Edge. We will continue to expand our local Edge footprint on a highly distributed global basis to ensure our customers can operate competitively in today’s latency-sensitive, highly proximate, data-driven market.”

The EdgeConneX Atlanta-2 EDC will be capable of supporting up to five data halls. Both facilities are carrier-neutral and some of the leading network providers available will include CenturyLink, Cogent, Comcast, Level 3, Pilot Fiber, Southern Telecom, Crowne Castle, Telia, Charter, Windstream, and Zayo offering IP, lit transport and dark fiber networking solutions. Both Atlanta EDCs, located just outside Atlanta’s City Center, will be interconnected via redundant dark fiber.

Both Atlanta EDCs will be SOC2 Type 2, PCI-DSS and HIPAA-compliant facilities.

About EdgeConneX®

EdgeConneX® is the only global Edge Data Center® provider. Creating purpose-built, edge-of-network infrastructure solutions that extend the internet’s reach, EdgeConneX enables the fastest and most secure delivery of content, cloud services and applications. Edge Data Centers host bandwidth intensive and latency sensitive data closer to end-users, establishing a more secure, reliable and cost-effective distribution model for the internet. For more information, please visit the EdgeConneX Internet of Everywhere® at edgeconnex.com.

