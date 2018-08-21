EdgeConneX :® Announces Second Atlanta Data Center, More Than Tripling Local Edge Capacity

EdgeConneX®,
specializing in global data center solutions at the edge of the network,
today announces the creation of an Edge
Data Center® (EDC) campus in Atlanta, Georgia. The new
EDC, ATL02, brings 15MW of additional critical power capacity to market.
The Edge Campus will be able to support a total of 21MW of capacity once
fully built out. With diverse networking options available to customers,
including private connectivity solutions to leading cloud service
providers, the EdgeConneX data center campus in Atlanta is ideally
suited to support requirements for both service providers and
enterprises.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005624/en/
EdgeConneX announces the creation of an Edge Data Center® (EDC) campus in Atlanta, Georgia (Photo: Business Wire)
EdgeConneX’s Atlanta Data Center Campus can support local requirements
for cloud, content, network and IoT providers, enabling them to deploy
their infrastructure in close proximity to customers and end users
ensuring optimal performance, availability, security and economics for
their services. Meanwhile, local enterprises wishing for private network
access to leading cloud solution providers can also take advantage of
the new capacity and service provider ecosystem available at the Atlanta
campus. With a forthcoming deployment planned by Megaport, a leading
Cloud on-ramp provider, enterprises will also have the network
flexibility and choice to securely access all of the leading cloud
service providers locally in Atlanta.
“Our Edge Data Centers are specifically designed to provide robust power
and cooling with the highest levels of reliability, while delivering
industry-leading uptime availability for customers,” states Bryan Weeks,
General Manager for the Southeast at EdgeConneX. “By expanding existing
Edge facilities and developing them into regional data center campus
environments in markets like Atlanta and Miami, EdgeConneX demonstrates
the rapid momentum of the Edge. We will continue to expand our local
Edge footprint on a highly distributed global basis to ensure our
customers can operate competitively in today’s latency-sensitive, highly
proximate, data-driven market.”
The EdgeConneX Atlanta-2 EDC will be capable of supporting up to five
data halls. Both facilities are carrier-neutral and some of the leading
network providers available will include CenturyLink, Cogent, Comcast,
Level 3, Pilot Fiber, Southern Telecom, Crowne Castle, Telia, Charter,
Windstream, and Zayo offering IP, lit transport and dark fiber
networking solutions. Both Atlanta EDCs, located just outside Atlanta’s
City Center, will be interconnected via redundant dark fiber.
Both Atlanta EDCs will be SOC2 Type 2, PCI-DSS and HIPAA-compliant
facilities.
For more information about EdgeConneX and its leading Edge of network
infrastructure solutions for expanding and improving access to wireless
and data communications, visit edgeconnex.com
or email info@edgeconnex.com.
About EdgeConneX®
EdgeConneX® is the only global Edge Data Center®
provider. Creating purpose-built, edge-of-network infrastructure
solutions that extend the internet’s reach, EdgeConneX enables the
fastest and most secure delivery of content, cloud services and
applications. Edge Data Centers host bandwidth intensive and latency
sensitive data closer to end-users, establishing a more secure, reliable
and cost-effective distribution model for the internet. For more
information, please visit the EdgeConneX Internet of Everywhere®
at edgeconnex.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005624/en/