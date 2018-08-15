EdgeConneX :® Enhances Interconnectivity at its Denver Edge Campus with IX-Denver

Expanded Interconnectivity Options at Denver’s Edge Enabled in Partnership with FORETHOUGHT.net’s Network Capabilities in the Market

EdgeConneX®, specializing in global data center solutions at the edge of the network, today announces IX-Denver has expanded its Denver area neutral internet exchange to EdgeConneX’s Edge Data Center Campus. IX-Denver is operated by IX-West, a registered Colorado nonprofit organization that was created to foster community, and member driven interconnection. With over 30 unique ASN’s or networks connected, IX-Denver has rapidly become the largest carrier and facility neutral interconnection platform in the state of Colorado. IX-Denver’s expansion to EdgeConneX marks its fourth site in the market providing additional access, redundancy and resiliency to network operators throughout the region.

As a nonprofit interconnection platform, IX-Denver received support from FORETHOUGHT.net, an independent internet, cloud, hosted PBX and phone service provider serving the Denver Metro and rural Colorado market. FORETHOUGHT.net provided the switch and direct connectivity between IX-Denver’s Champa Street location and EdgeConneX’s Edge Data Center campus, located in the heart of the Denver technology center.

“On the heels of our Denver Edge Campus expansion announcement, we are excited to welcome IX-Denver to our facility and enable customers access to the areas’ leading neutral exchange platform,” comments Jeff King, General Manager for the Denver Market. “In addition to EdgeConneX’s capabilities of supporting deployments of up to 30kW/rack, the new, 115,000-square-foot facility, built from the ground up in under six months, now provides access to 10 Gig ports on IX-Denver’s protected switching fabric, enabling greater access to content and improved quality of internet connectivity for our customers.”

“We are grateful to our partnership with FORETHOUGHT.net who continues to support our nonprofit organizations’ mission to expand quality internet and interconnectivity solutions throughout the greater Denver market,” adds Jay Hanke, Board of Directors of IX-Denver. “With a presence at EdgeConneX’s Edge Campus in downtown Denver, we are confident that our platform will not only provide greater interconnectivity options but improve the quality of the internet for companies throughout the region.”

