EdgeConneX :® Enhances Interconnectivity at its Denver Edge Campus with IX-Denver

EdgeConneX®,
specializing in global data center solutions at the edge of the network,
today announces IX-Denver
has expanded its Denver area neutral internet exchange to EdgeConneX’s
Edge Data Center Campus. IX-Denver is operated by IX-West, a registered
Colorado nonprofit organization that was created to foster community,
and member driven interconnection. With over 30 unique ASN’s or networks
connected, IX-Denver has rapidly become the largest carrier and facility
neutral interconnection platform in the state of Colorado. IX-Denver’s
expansion to EdgeConneX marks its fourth site in the market providing
additional access, redundancy and resiliency to network operators
throughout the region.
EdgeConneX’s Edge Data Center campus in Denver (Photo: Business Wire)
As a nonprofit interconnection platform, IX-Denver received support from FORETHOUGHT.net,
an independent internet, cloud, hosted PBX and phone service provider
serving the Denver Metro and rural Colorado market. FORETHOUGHT.net
provided the switch and direct connectivity between IX-Denver’s Champa
Street location and EdgeConneX’s Edge Data Center campus, located in the
heart of the Denver technology center.
“On the heels of our Denver
Edge Campus expansion announcement, we are excited to welcome
IX-Denver to our facility and enable customers access to the areas’
leading neutral exchange platform,” comments Jeff King, General Manager
for the Denver Market. “In addition to EdgeConneX’s capabilities of
supporting deployments of up to 30kW/rack, the new, 115,000-square-foot
facility, built from the ground up in under six months, now provides
access to 10 Gig ports on IX-Denver’s protected switching fabric,
enabling greater access to content and improved quality of internet
connectivity for our customers.”
“We are grateful to our partnership with FORETHOUGHT.net who continues
to support our nonprofit organizations’ mission to expand quality
internet and interconnectivity solutions throughout the greater Denver
market,” adds Jay Hanke, Board of Directors of IX-Denver. “With a
presence at EdgeConneX’s Edge Campus in downtown Denver, we are
confident that our platform will not only provide greater
interconnectivity options but improve the quality of the internet for
companies throughout the region.”
For more information about EdgeConneX and its leading Edge of network
infrastructure solutions for expanding and improving access to wireless
and data communications, visit edgeconnex.com or
email info@edgeconnex.com.
About EdgeConneX®
EdgeConneX® is the only global Edge Data Center®
provider. Creating purpose-built, edge-of-network infrastructure
solutions that extend the internet’s reach, EdgeConneX enables the
fastest and most secure delivery of content, cloud services and
applications. Edge Data Centers host bandwidth intensive and latency
sensitive data closer to end-users, establishing a more secure, reliable
and cost effective distribution model for the internet. For more
information, please visit the EdgeConneX Internet of Everywhere®
at edgeconnex.com.
About IX-West
IX-West – A registered Colorado nonprofit organization that was created
to foster community, and member driven interconnection opportunities to
the benefit of the people, and businesses in the state of Colorado and
surrounding states.
About IX-Denver
IX-Denver – The first operational project of IX-West. Established in
June of 2015, IX-Denver has rapidly become the largest carrier and
facility neutral interconnection platform in the state of Colorado.
