EdgeX Foundry : Reaches 1 Million + Platform Container Downloads, Launches New Fuji Release

BARCELONA, Spain and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeX Foundry , a project under the LF Edge umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation that aims to establish an open, interoperable framework for IoT edge computing independent of connectivity protocol, hardware, operating system, applications or cloud, today announced the availability of its "Fuji" release. This release offers additional security and testing features on top of the production-ready "Edinburgh" release launched this spring.

"EdgeX Foundry has experienced significant momentum in developing an open IoT platform for edge-related applications and shows no signs of slowing down," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT, the Linux Foundation. "As the only Stage 3 project under LF Edge, EdgeX Foundry is a clear example of how open collaboration is the key to an active community dedicated to creating an interoperable open source framework across IoT, Enterprise, Cloud and Telco Edge."

Launched in April 2017, and now part of the LF Edge umbrella, EdgeX Foundry is an open source, loosely-coupled microservices framework that provides the choice to plug and play from a growing ecosystem of available third-party offerings or to augment proprietary innovations. With a focus on the IoT Edge, EdgeX simplifies the process to design, develop and deploy solutions across industrial, enterprise, and consumer applications. As a Stage 3 project under LF Edge, EdgeX is a self-sustaining cycle of development, maintenance, and long-term support. As an example of the rapidly accelerating use of the code, EdgeX hit a milestone of 1 million platform container downloads, which almost half of these took place in the last few months.

"The 1M container download isn't our only milestone," said Keith Steele, EdgeX Foundry chair of the Technical Steering Committee and LF Edge Governing Board member. "The development team has expanded with more than 150 active contributors globally and the partner ecosystem of complementary products and services continues to increase. As a result, we're seeing more end-user case studies that range from energy and utilities, building automation, industrial process control and factory automation, smart cities, retail stores and distribution and health monitoring."

The Fuji Release

As the fifth release in the EdgeX Foundry roadmap, Fuji offers significant enhancements to the Edinburgh 1.0 release, which launched in July, including:

New and improved security features to include PKI infrastructure for token/key generation.

Application services that now offer full replacement capability to the older export services provided with previous EdgeX releases. These application services offer more scalable and easier to use solutions to get data from the EdgeX framework to cloud, enterprise and on-premises applications.

Example application services are provided with this release to allow users to quickly move data from EdgeX to the Azure and AWS IoT platforms.

A new applications function Software Development Kit (SDK) also provides the EdgeX user community with the ability to create new and customized solutions on top of EdgeX – for example, allowing EdgeX to move edge data to legacy and non-standard environments.

Unit test coverage is considerably increased (in some services by more than 200 percent) across EdgeX core and supporting microservices.

New device service connectors to BLE, BACNet, IP camera, OPC UA, GPS, and REST device services.

Choices for commercially-supported EdgeX device connectors are also starting to blossom with offerings for CANopen, PROFINET, Zigbee, and EtherCat available through EdgeX community members.

LF Edge on Display

Live demonstrations of EdgeX Foundry use cases will be available at the LF Edge booth (booth A151) at IoT Solutions World Congress in Barcelona, October 29-31, 2019. Dell Technologies and IOTech will also be on-site debuting new demos based on EdgeX Foundry while other featured LF Edge projects include Home Edge and Project EVE.

EdgeX Foundry leaders will present on "Leveraging EdgeX Foundry as an Open, Trusted Data Framework for Smart Meter Monitoring," on Tuesday, October, 29 at 12:05-12:50 pm.

Additionally, LF Edge will host a workshop entitled "State of the (LF) Edge" on October 31 in Lyon, France, co-located with Open Source Summit Europe (October 28-30). More details are available here .

Inaugural EdgeX Open

The EdgeX Foundry community recently kicked off a series of hackathons, titled the EdgeX Open . More than 70 attendees participated in the first event on October 7- 8, 2019, in Chicago. Hosted by LF Edge and the Retail Industry Leader Association (RILA), and sponsored by Canonical, Dell Technologies, Deep Vision, Intel, IOTech, IoTium and Zededa, the event featured five teams that competed in retail use case categories. More details on the event, including the winning use case from Volteo, are available in this blog post.

The next hackathon will coincide with the Geneva release, targeted for Spring 2020. It will be centered on the Manufacturing vertical and held in a location in Europe.

For more information about LF Edge and its projects, visit https://www.lfedge.org/

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page:

https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact:

Maemalynn Meanor

The Linux Foundation

Maemalynn@linuxfoundation.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edgex-foundry-reaches-1-million--platform-container-downloads-launches-new-fuji-release-300945927.html

SOURCE EdgeX Foundry