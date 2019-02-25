Edgecore Networks : Announces General Availability of Cassini Open Packet Transponder

MWC – Edgecore
Networks, the leader in open networking, today announced the general
availability of its Cassini open packet transponder, the industry’s
highest capacity and first modular whitebox packet transponder offering
a flexible mix of 100 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) packet switching ports and
100/200 Gbps coherent optical interfaces for data center interconnect
and service provider optical network use cases. Cassini is an open
disaggregated product that reduces network operator costs and allows for
choice of optical and software technology. Cassini supports coherent
DSPs and optical transceivers from leading optical partners—Acacia
Communications, Finisar Corporation, Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd.,
Lumentum, and NTT Electronics—and supports choice of commercial software
from IP Infusion and open source software including SONiC and the Open
Networking Foundation (ONF) Open Disaggregated Transport Network (ODTN)
platform.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190224005134/en/
Edgecore Networks: Cassini open packet transponder (Photo: Business Wire)
“One of our first initiatives in the TIP OOPT group was work on open
optical packet transponders to enable more flexible and lower cost
solutions for service provider access and backhaul networks,”
said Hans-Juergen Schmidtke, Co-Chair, Open Optical Packet Transport
Project Group, Telecom Infra Project. “We were pleased with Edgecore’s
earlier contribution of the Cassini hardware design to the TIP community
and the cooperative development with optical and software vendors that
it generated. We now welcome Edgecore’s release of Cassini as a
commercial product.”
The ONF community has incorporated Cassini as an open packet transponder
platform into the ONF’s ODTN reference design, providing a set of open
source software options for deploying Cassini in an optical network. In
an ODTN environment, Cassini can be managed from the ONOS controller and
its applications which provide a scalable open SDN infrastructure for
service provider use cases, such as connections to remote central
offices, cable headends, POPs, or edge computing sites.
“The ONF is leading collaborative work by service providers and
vendors on deployable open solutions for optical networks through the
Open Disaggregated Transport Network (ODTN) reference design and open
source project, with Edgecore as a significant contributor,” said Guru
Parulkar, Executive Director, Open Networking Foundation and Stanford
Platform Lab. “The OTDN project has integrated support for the Cassini
open transponder hardware, and we welcome Edgecore’s release of Cassini
as a commercial product as an important step toward deployments of open,
disaggregated and software-controlled optical networks.”
Disaggregated Open Networking for Optical Systems
As an open network platform, Cassini also supports commercial software
offerings including OcNOSTM from IP Infusion, a leading
whitebox switching NOS optimized for service provider and data center
interconnect use cases.
“IP Infusion sees the benefits of long distance packet optical
transport with webscale performance and lower TCO to our data center and
service provider customers by extending the open network, disaggregated
model to the integration of packet switching and optical transport
technology,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO, IP Infusion. “Our
OcNOS network operating system already supports a rich set of switching
and routing features. Now, the introduction of OcNOS on Edgecore’s
Cassini packet optical transponder will help network operators easily
extend and migrate existing metro and long-haul Dense Wavelength
Division Multiplexing (DWDM) networks to add new 100G capacities, and
extend inter-DC L2 and L3 services.”
The Cassini packet transponder is a fully open source hardware design,
as Edgecore has contributed the full design to TIP. Cassini is a 1.5RU
form factor with system throughput of 3.2Tbps. Cassini has sixteen fixed
100 Gigabit Ethernet QSFP28 ports, plus eight line card slots to
incorporate a flexible mix of additional 100GbE ports or ACO/DCO optical
ports based on coherent DSP and optical transceivers from leading
optical technology partners. The following line cards are available,
providing the network operator with a scalable pay-as-you-grow platform.
-
100GbE Line Card: 2 x 100GbE QSFP28 with MACsec;
-
DCO Line Card: 1 x 100G/200G CFP2 with MACsec, supporting DCO
pluggable transceivers including the Acacia AC200 CFP2-DCO Module and
the Lumentum CFP2-DCO Module;
-
ACO Line Card: 1 x 100G/200G CFP2 with NTT Electronics ExaSPEED 200
DSP, supporting CFP2-ACO Coherent Optical Transceiver modules from
Finisar, Fujitsu Optical Components, and Lumentum.
“Edgecore continues to broaden our set of open network solutions to
address more use cases for communication service providers, through our
contributions to open communities, partnerships with leading software
and optical vendors, and our strong development roadmap,“ said Jeff
Catlin, VP Technology, Edgecore Networks. “We appreciate the
contributions of the open network community that have enabled us to
bring Cassini to market as an open network platform to integrate the
packet switching and optical technology worlds, and reduce operational
costs for our data center and service provider customers.”
Availability
The Cassini open packet transponder is available now from Edgecore
resellers and integrators worldwide.
Edgecore is exhibiting Cassini at MWC 2019 in Barcelona on February
25-28 at the Edgecore stand in Hall 5, along with its complete line of
open network products for data center, edge computing, broadband access,
mobile networking, and WiFi infrastructures. At the Facebook meeting
area at MWC, TIP is demonstrating Cassini as part of a disaggregated
network demonstration showing open network solutions across mobile,
optical and edge computing infrastructures.
The Open Networking Foundation will demonstrate their ODTN reference
design featuring Cassini as the hardware platform with open source
management and provisioning software at OFC in San Diego on March 5-7.
Edgecore will exhibit Cassini and its open network product line at OCP
Summit in San Jose on March 14-15.
Supporting Quotes
“Acacia believes disaggregated network infrastructures will enable
network operators to more rapidly adopt new technology and improve the
efficiency of their networks. Leveraging the low power, high performance
and pluggability of Acacia’s 100G/200G CFP2-DCO module, the open-source
Edgecore Cassini packet transponder enables a high-density switch
platform designed to support a flexible pay-as-you-grow commercial
model.”
—Alan Gibbemeyer, Senior Director Business
Development, Acacia Communications
“Finisar continues to offer one of the broadest and most innovative
optical module portfolio for our customers. We are very excited to
collaborate with Edgecore Networks providing industry-leading 100G/200G
CFP2-ACO Coherent Optical Transceivers for the ACO line cards in their
Cassini whitebox packet transponder, enabling cost-effective metro and
long-haul connections.”
—Christian Urricariet, Senior Director of
Global Marketing, Finisar Corporation
“Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd. (FOC) is pleased to see Edgecore’s
contribution to the open network community with its general availability
announcement of the Cassini platform. FOC is excited to be an active
part of this ONF community and to participate in TIP activities with
demonstrations of our widely-deployed CFP2-ACO Coherent Optical
Transceiver on the Cassini ACO line card. With ever increasing bandwidth
demands, the Cassini open disaggregated platform promises to provide
flexibility, interoperability and varied optical technology choices for
its customers.”
—Takashi Yamane, CMO, Fujitsu Optical Components
Ltd.
“Lumentum has consistently shown leadership and support of open
networks, Lumentum has been at the forefront of interoperability with
its CFP2 ACO/DCO 100/200 Gbps coherent optical interfaces for data
center interconnect and service providers. The Edgecore Cassini open
packet transponder platform is a great example of industry collaboration
to deliver to customers the solutions they require to support demands
for higher performance, higher density, and lower cost.”
—Scott
Swail, VP Business Development, Telecom Transmission, Lumentum
About Edgecore Networks
Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton
Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks
delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through
channel partners and system integrators worldwide for the Data Center,
Service Provider, Enterprise and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the
leader in open networking providing a full line of open WiFi access
points, packet transponders, virtual PON OLTs, cell site gateways, and
1G, 10G, 25G, 40G, 100G and 400G OCP AcceptedTM switches that
offer choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software. For
more information, visit www.edge-core.com.
All trademarks, service marks, registered marks, or registered service
marks are the property of their respective owners.
© 2019 Edgecore Networks. The information contained herein is subject to
change without notice. Edgecore Networks shall not be liable for
technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190224005134/en/