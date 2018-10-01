Edgecore Networks : Contributes Industry’s First Open Design of Cell Site Gateway

Design Contribution Conforms to AT&T Specification in OCP Telco Project

OCP Regional Summit – Edgecore Networks, the leader in open networking, today announced its contribution to the Open Compute Project (OCP) of the industry’s first open design for a cell site gateway router that will enable service providers to deploy 4G and 5G wireless services with the economies of disaggregated open network technology. The Edgecore AS7316-26XB cell site gateway conforms to the “Cell Site Gateway Router” specification which AT&T has contributed to the OCP Telco Project.

“AT&T is pleased to see Edgecore’s design contribution and commercial product introduction of a whitebox cell site gateway in conformance with the requirements that AT&T has defined through the OCP Telco Project,” said Chris Rice, SVP AT&T Labs. “We believe this is the start of an industry-wide migration towards white box hardware and open software built around the specifications and vision AT&T has laid out.”

The Edgecore AS7316-26XB gateway is designed for outside plant and cell site deployment, supporting 4G and 5G base stations with full IEEE 1588 timing and GPS functions, and providing backhaul uplinks at 25GbE or 100GbE. It is available immediately.

“Edgecore has been contributing to the OCP community for years and enabling data center network operators to deploy disaggregated open network infrastructure to lower their costs and rapidly scale their services,” said George Tchaparian, CEO, Edgecore Networks. “We are now working with communications service providers and open technology communities like OCP, TIP and ONF to enable the same type of open networking transformation for edge computing, mobile backhaul, and broadband access. With ever increasing bandwidth demands and the upcoming rollout of 5G services, mobile networks in particular are perfectly suited for the deployment of high volume, disaggregated open network elements like Edgecore’s cell site gateway, the first open network product for cell site deployment.”

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for the Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking providing a full line of open WiFi access points, packet transponders, virtual PON OLTs, cell site gateways, and 1G, 10G, 25G, 40G, 100G and 400G OCP-Accepted™ switches that offer choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software. For more information, visit www.edge-core.com.

All trademarks, service marks, registered marks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2018 Edgecore Networks. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. Edgecore Networks shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180930005050/en/