Edgecore Networks : Contributes Industry’s First Open Design of Cell Site Gateway

OCP Regional Summit – Edgecore Networks, the leader in open
networking, today announced its contribution to the Open Compute Project
(OCP) of the industry’s first open design for a cell site gateway router
that will enable service providers to deploy 4G and 5G wireless services
with the economies of disaggregated open network technology. The
Edgecore AS7316-26XB cell site gateway conforms to the “Cell Site
Gateway Router” specification which AT&T has contributed to the OCP
Telco Project.
“AT&T is pleased to see Edgecore’s design contribution and commercial
product introduction of a whitebox cell site gateway in conformance with
the requirements that AT&T has defined through the OCP Telco Project,” said
Chris Rice, SVP AT&T Labs. “We believe this is the start of an
industry-wide migration towards white box hardware and open software
built around the specifications and vision AT&T has laid out.”
The Edgecore AS7316-26XB gateway is designed for outside plant and cell
site deployment, supporting 4G and 5G base stations with full IEEE 1588
timing and GPS functions, and providing backhaul uplinks at 25GbE or
100GbE. It is available immediately.
“Edgecore has been contributing to the OCP community for years and
enabling data center network operators to deploy disaggregated open
network infrastructure to lower their costs and rapidly scale their
services,” said George Tchaparian, CEO, Edgecore Networks. “We
are now working with communications service providers and open
technology communities like OCP, TIP and ONF to enable the same type of
open networking transformation for edge computing, mobile backhaul, and
broadband access. With ever increasing bandwidth demands and the
upcoming rollout of 5G services, mobile networks in particular are
perfectly suited for the deployment of high volume, disaggregated open
network elements like Edgecore’s cell site gateway, the first open
network product for cell site deployment.”
