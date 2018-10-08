Edgecore Networks : Introduces Disaggregated PON OLTs at SDN NFV World Congress

SDN NFV World Congress– Edgecore Networks, the leader in open
networking, today announced disaggregated open OLT products to enable
service providers to deploy 10G PON services and GPON services with the
lower costs and greater software control of SDN-managed open network
infrastructures.
Edgecore announced it will contribute the complete hardware designs and
introduce GPON OLT products in conformance with the “Deutsche Telekom
Open GPON-OLT Specification” that has been approved through the OCP
Telco Project.
“Deutsche Telekom is collaborating with open communities like OCP and
ONF, and directly with leading open network vendors like Edgecore, to
specify and accelerate the availability of open whitebox hardware
manageable from open software platforms to reduce costs and improve
performance for broadband access and other services,” said Armin
Sumesgutner, SVP Fixed Mobile Engineering Deutschland, Deutsche Telekom.
“We are pleased that Edgecore will provide commercial GPON OLT products
as fully open hardware designs that conforms to the specification we
contributed to OCP.”
Edgecore also announced that its ASXvOLT16 10G PON OLT has been fully
approved by the Open Compute Project as an OCP-Accepted™ product, which
is immediately available and conforms to the “AT&T Open XGS-PON 1RU OLT”
specification in OCP.
“Edgecore has been working closely with leading service providers
worldwide, and with the OCP, ONF and TIP communities to offer
disaggregated hardware products that enable open network deployments for
broadband access, edge computing, mobile backhaul, and edge switching
use cases,” said George Tchaparian, CEO, Edgecore Networks. “The
addition of open GPON OLTs to our OCP-Accepted 10G OLT will allow
service providers to offer a mix of PON services from an SDN-enabled
open hardware and software infrastructure, thereby lowering costs and
increasing service flexibility.”
The Edgecore ASGvOLT32 and ASGvOLT64 GPON OLTs will provide 32-ports and
64-ports respectively of GPON, with uplink ports of 2 x 100GbE and 8 x
25GbE. The ASXvOLT16 10G OLT provides 16 XFP ports supporting 10G
XGS-PON or NG-PON2, plus 4 x 100GbE uplinks.
The Edgecore open OLTs include the open source software components ONIE,
Open Network Linux, Open Optical Monitoring (OOM) API, the Redfish
hardware management API, and the OpenOLT Adapter (vOLTHA driver) for
operation in SDN Enabled Broadband Access (SEBA) or R-CORD open
infrastructures defined through the Open Network Foundation (ONF). The
Edgecore open OLTs will also be compatible with commercial OLT software
from Aricent. The Edgecore XGS-PON OLT is commercially available as part
of an end-to-end full turnkey solution from DASAN Zhone Solutions.
The ASXvOLT16 10G PON OLT is available now. The ASGvOLT32 and ASGvOLT64
GPON OLTs will sample in Q1 and be available in volume in Q2 2019.
Edgecore will be exhibiting the open OLTs, in addition to other open
network products for data center and service provider networks, at the
SDN NFV World Congress in The Hague on Oct 9-11, the TIP Summit in
London on Oct 16-17, the Broadband World Forum in Berlin on Oct 23-25,
and DCD>London on November 5-6.
Supporting Quotes
“The OCP Telco Project has been enabling true collaboration among
service providers and vendors in the specification and designs of open
PON OLTs to meet operator requirements to deliver scalable, manageable
broadband access services. We are pleased that Edgecore will add to its
OCP-Accepted XGS-PON OLT by contributing designs of open GPON OLTs in
conformance to the Deutsche Telekom specification.”
- Bill Carter,
CTO, OCP Foundation
“The ONF has been leading collaborative work by service providers and
vendors on deployable open broadband access solutions through the CORD
platform and now through the SEBA reference design, with Edgecore as a
significant hardware and software contributor. The ONF welcomes
Edgecore’s open OLTs which will allow operators to deploy GPON and 10G
PON services with disaggregated whitebox hardware and open SDN-enabled
software platforms.”
- Guru Parulkar, Executive Director, Open
Networking Foundation and Stanford Platform Lab
“Aricent is pleased to be partnering with Edgecore on the OCP Telco
platforms. As demand for bandwidth grows exponentially, it is critical
for robust networking technology to be in place to deliver a consistent
service. Aricent Software Frameworks on Networking, 5G, Edge Compute and
MANO enable equipment vendors to stay ahead of the continuous technology
evolution curve. Aricent’s SDN-enabled virtualized Access Solution
(SDvAS™), on the Edgecore ASXvOLT16 Open OLT platform enables rapid
realization of disaggregated, SDN-enabled XGS-PON OLT deployments.
Aricent SDvAS™ would also support the ASGvOLT32 and ASGvOLT64 GPON OLT
platforms for deployments in 2019.”
- N. Mohan Rangan, Chief
Engineering Officer and President Service Lines, Aricent
“DZS believes that freedom of choice is a vital need among
Communications Service Providers (CSPs), particularly those looking to
deploy new generation broadband solutions with 10G PON. Therefore, we
welcome Edgecore’s partnership with their disaggregated XGS-PON OLT. As
a complement to our portfolio of end-to-end 10G PON OLTs & ONTs, we will
offer a hybrid disaggregated 10G PON OLT operating with DZS vNOS™
software in accordance with OCP/ONF principles. The DZS approach enables
CSPs based on Data Center/CORD deployments to immediately offer 10G
Broadband services with the ability to migrate via software upgrade to a
pure SEBA or R-CORD open infrastructure.”
- Philip Yim, Chief
Operating Officer, DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc.
About Edgecore Networks
Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton
Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks
delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through
channel partners and system integrators worldwide for the Data Center,
Service Provider, Enterprise and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the
leader in open networking providing a full line of open WiFi access
points, packet transponders, virtual PON OLTs, cell site gateways, and
1G, 10G, 25G, 40G, 100G and 400G OCP-AcceptedTM switches that
offer choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software. For
more information, visit www.edge-core.com.
