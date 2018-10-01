Edgecore Networks : Introduces Open Networking for Cell Sites and 5G

OCP Regional Summit – Edgecore Networks, the leader in open
networking, today announced the availability of its AS7316-26XB gateway,
the industry’s first open disaggregated cell site gateway, that will
enable service providers to deploy 4G and 5G wireless services with the
economies of disaggregated open network technology. The cell site
gateway is a completely open hardware design with Edgecore having
contributed its design to the Open Compute Project (OCP) in conformance
to the “Cell Site Gateway Router” specification which AT&T has
contributed to the OCP Telco Project.
“Edgecore has been expanding our leadership work in OCP networking
from the data center to service provider networks with previous design
contributions of leaf/spine switches and disaggregated OLTs for
broadband access infrastructures, in addition to our work in the TIP and
ONF communities on reference designs for access and optical networking
use cases,” said George Tchaparian, CEO, Edgecore Networks. “The
introduction of the fully open Edgecore AS7316-26XB cell site gateway
will extend open networking into cell site deployments, lowering cost
and enabling increased software control from open platforms, to meet the
increasing bandwidth and service demands that providers face in their
mobile networks today and in their upcoming 5G rollouts.”
The AS7316-26XB gateway is designed for outside plant and cell site
deployment, supporting 4G and 5G base stations with full IEEE 1588
timing and GPS functions, and providing backhaul uplinks at 25GbE or
100GbE. As with all Edgecore open network switches, the cell site
gateway will provide network operators with open source software options
including ONIE, Open Network Linux, the Open Optical Monitoring (OOM)
API, the Redfish hardware management API, and SONiC. The Edgecore cell
site gateway will be compatible with commercial NOS and SDN software
options, including from IP Infusion and Metaswitch.
Features and Availability
Edgecore has contributed to OCP the detailed specification and design
package for the AS7316-26XB gateway, which provides 2 x 100GbE QSFP28
ports, 8 x 25GbE SFP28 ports, and 16 x 10GbE/1GbE SFP+ ports in a 1U
enclosure designed for deployment in outside plant cabinets and meeting
NEBS 3 requirements. The AS7316-26XB gateway incorporates the Broadcom®
StrataDNX™ Qumran-AX switch silicon, deep packet buffer memory, and an
Intel® Xeon® Processor D control plane processor.
The AS7316-26XB cell site gateway router is available now. Edgecore will
be exhibiting the AS7316-26XB gateway, in addition to other open network
products for data center and service provider networks, at the OCP
Regional Summit in Amsterdam on Oct 1-2, the SDN NFV World Congress in
The Hague on Oct 9-11, the TIP Summit in London on Oct 16-17, and the
Broadband World Forum in Berlin on Oct 23-25.
Supporting Quotes
“Edgecore has made important contributions to the OCP Networking
Project, ranging from the first network design accepted by the project
five years ago to its contribution of the first open 400G design earlier
this year. We welcome Edgecore’s new design contribution of the cell
site gateway router, which demonstrates the increasingly productive work
and true collaboration in the Telco Project with AT&T and the entire OCP
community.”
Bill Carter, CTO, OCP Foundation
“As the ONF leads the development of open source solutions for service
providers, we include open hardware designs such as those introduced
through OCP into our Reference Designs. The ONF welcomes Edgecore’s
contribution of the open cell site gateway to OCP, as a potential
platform for advancing our work in M-CORD and the wireless network
challenges of our service provider partners.”
Guru Parulkar,
Executive Director, Open Networking Foundation and Stanford
Platform Lab
"Broadcom devices form the heart of OCP switch designs for data center
and service provider applications, including many leading platforms
from Edgecore. We are pleased to see Edgecore introduce open designs for
cell site gateways featuring Broadcom Qumran-AX switch silicon from our
StrataDNX series, the only merchant silicon optimized for service
provider use cases."
Wei-Ai Tai, Director of Business
Development, Broadcom
"IP Infusion is working with Edgecore to support the open cell site
gateway router as we see growing demands for capacity expansion from
Telcos at the edge of the network. IP Infusion’s OcNOS™ service provider
release on Broadcom Qumran-AX will support the complete set of features
required to meet the edge aggregation services. We believe this will
accelerate the migration to 5G services to meet the scale and cost
points required for enabling new applications such as IoT and edge data
centers."
Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO, IP Infusion
"KGPCo is a System Integrator who has extensive experience in OSP and
Cell Site deployments. KGPCo values close collaboration with leading
technology ecosystem partners, Edgecore Networks being a key partner. It
is critical for us to deliver deployable solutions to our mutual
customers and Edgecore's solutions drive simplicity for disaggregated
technology to be deployed at the network edge. With the advent of 5G on
the horizon, Edgecore provides exceptional port density and capacity,
combined with leading solutions from both Intel and Broadcom, delivered
in a package that meets NEBS compliance standards. This will provide a
technology advantage to cloud customers in support of the growing
requirements at the edge."
Joe Baeumel, VP of Partner Strategy
& Business Development, KPGCo
“Service Providers are eager to reap the benefits of disaggregated open
networking, just as the data center players have done over the last
several years. Given our long-standing deployment history in carrier
networks, Metaswitch is excited to collaborate with Edgecore, a true
pioneer in this space, to deliver these benefits in cell site gateway
router applications.”
Jon Berger, VP Networking Software, Metaswitch
Networks
“Edgecore’s delivery of the AS7316-26XB cell site gateway router offers
service providers a cost-effective, open networking hardware platform on
which they can install a variety of Network Operating Systems (NOSs) to
deploy backhaul services. This gives service providers increased
software control of their fixed wireless and mobile networks as they
deploy new 5G services.”
Joe Wojtal, VP Open Systems and Solutions, World
Wide Technology (WWT)
About Edgecore Networks
Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton
Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks
delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through
channel partners and system integrators worldwide for the Data Center,
Service Provider, Enterprise and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the
leader in open networking providing a full line of open WiFi access
points, packet transponders, virtual PON OLTs, cell site gateways, and
1G, 10G, 25G, 40G, 100G and 400G OCP-Accepted™ switches that offer
choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software. For more
information, visit www.edge-core.com.
