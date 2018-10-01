Edgecore Networks Introduces Open Routers for Service Provider Networks

Contributes to OCP the Industry’s First Open Designs for Carrier Edge and Aggregation Routers

OCP Regional Summit – Edgecore Networks, the leader in open networking, today announced its contribution to the Open Compute Project (OCP) of the industry’s first open designs for switch routers based on Broadcom merchant silicon and optimized for service provider edge, aggregation and core networks. Edgecore also announced the contribution to OCP of designs for next generation top-of-rack and spine switches that extend Edgecore’s leading portfolio of open data center switches and optimize 25G/100G data center networks.

“Through our work with service provider customers, and as significant technology contributors to OCP, TIP and ONF, Edgecore enables service providers to deploy open, disaggregated network infrastructures to meet demands for more services and bandwidth cost effectively,” said George Tchaparian, CEO, Edgecore Networks. “Our new series of service provider routers will extend open networking into aggregation and core network use cases. We are pleased to contribute the designs of the first 100G routers of this product line to OCP, and look forward to broadening the product line with 400G routers and distributed chassis designs for higher bandwidth applications.”

The Edgecore AS7926-40XK and AS7926-80XK service provider router designs provide 40 x 100GbE QSFP28 ports and 80 x 100GbE QSFP28 ports respectively, with deep packet buffers, TCAM for route scaling in carrier networks, synchronization features including IEEE1588 and SyncE, NEBS compliance, AC and 48VDC power options, and compatibility with standard long and short range pluggable optics required for edge and aggregation networks. The service provider routers are based on Broadcom® StrataDNX™ Jericho2® SOCs, the first merchant silicon for carrier routers with 10 Tbps performance per device, PAM-4 SerDes to support 100GbE and 400GbE, and the traffic management, telemetry and protocol functions to enable a wide range of services.

The Edgecore AS7726-56X top-of-rack switch provides 48 x 10/25GbE SFP28 ports, 2 x 10GbE SFP+ ports, and 8 x 100GbE QSFP28 uplinks. The AS7726-32X switch provides 32 x 100GbE QSFP28 ports for use as a top-of-rack or spine switch. Both open network data center switches are based on Broadcom StrataXGS® Trident3 switch series silicon providing more buffering, larger table sizes, and improved telemetry and programmability features than in currently deployed data center switches.

As with all Edgecore open network switches, the AS7926 family of service provider routers and the AS7726 family of data center switches provide network operators with open source software options including ONIE, Open Network Linux, the Open Optical Monitoring (OOM) API, the Redfish hardware management API, SONiC and Stratum. The AS7926 family of service provider routers will be compatible with commercial NOS and SDN software from Arrcus, IP Infusion, Metaswitch and RtBrick. The AS7726 family of data center switches will be compatible with commercial NOS and SDN controller software from Arrcus, Big Switch Networks, Cumulus Networks, IP Infusion, Pica8 and SnapRoute.

The AS7726 family of data center switches is sampling now with volume availability in Q4 2018. The AS7926 family of service provider routers will sample in Q4 with volume availability in Q1 2019. Edgecore will be exhibiting the AS7926-80XK service provider router, and the AS7726-56X and AS7726-32X data center switches, in addition to other open network products for data center and service provider networks, at the OCP Regional Summit in Amsterdam on Oct 1-2, the SDN NFV World Congress in The Hague on Oct 9-11, the TIP Summit in London on Oct 16-17, and the Broadband World Forum in Berlin on Oct 23-25.

“The OCP Telco Project welcomes Edgecore’s contribution of their service provider router designs. We have been working with telecom operators and suppliers to enable telecom deployment of open technologies across uCPE and access network use cases. The Edgecore contribution will help expand our work into aggregation and core switching applications that are critical for the telco community.”

Bill Carter, CTO, OCP Foundation

“As a valued Partner member of ONF, Edgecore actively contributes to ONF work in developing Reference Designs and open source software to meet service provider requirements for deployable open infrastructures. Our reference designs leverage open hardware from OCP whenever possible, and we therefore are encouraged to see Edgecore’s contributions of service provider router designs and enhanced data center switch designs which will broaden the range of open hardware platforms available for integration into service provider solutions.”

Guru Parulkar, Executive Director, Open Networking Foundation and Stanford Platform Lab

"Broadcom introduced Jericho2 earlier this year as part of its next generation StrataDNX SOC family to accelerate the transition of carrier and service provider networks to merchant silicon with new levels of cost/performance. We are pleased to see Edgecore take another step to enable the adoption of merchant silicon-based open networking for service providers by contributing their designs of next generation carrier switches featuring Jericho2 to OCP."

Wei-Ai Tai, Director of Business Development, Broadcom

“ArcOS is the world’s first independent, carrier-grade networking operating system in production today that supports both Broadcom’s StrataDNX Jericho+ and the StrataXGS Trident3. We are excited to see Edgecore launch open switch router platforms based on this family of switch SoCs. Extending ArcOS, our fully-featured operating system, to Jericho2 based platforms is the natural evolution for 100G and 400G solutions. ArcOS provides a unifying and singular solution across datacenter, edge and provider environments. When combined with Edgecore’s industry-leading routers, ArcOS offers unprecedented levels of internet scale, automation, standards-based programmability utilizing OpenConfig/YANG based models, and enhanced telemetry.”

Devesh Garg, founder and CEO, Arrcus

“As a member and contributor to the Open Compute Project, Big Switch is pleased to see Edgecore share its new switch designs with the OCP community for mass market adoption. We believe these contributions will accelerate network innovations through adoption of open networking switch hardware. As we build on our long-standing partnership with Edgecore, we will work together to support new switches for OCP's Open Network Linux as well as Big Switch's Cloud-First Networking portfolio, in order to deliver higher performance, more scalable private cloud networking solutions."

Prashant Gandhi, Chief Product Officer, Big Switch Networks

“Cumulus Networks is proud to support Edgecore’s efforts to bring open switch designs to the Open Compute Project. Cumulus Linux will soon be running on Edgecore’s Broadcom StrataXGS Trident3-based switches, which offer increase network flexibility and scalability and improved telemetry. Our continued partnership with Broadcom and Edgecore supports our ongoing goal of bringing modern, scalable networks to more organizations around the world.”

Josh Leslie, CEO, Cumulus Networks

"IP Infusion supports Edgecore’s service provider router based on Broadcom Jericho2. We’ve been working with Edgecore to support disaggregated network, not just in data centers and DCI, but also in other areas such as access and aggregation. IP Infusion’s carrier-grade OcNOS™ is uniquely positioned to leverage its service provider feature set to enable applications for Jericho2 and extend the current DC applications on Trident 3 silicon."

Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO, IP Infusion

“Built using microservices methodologies and deployed across service provider infrastructures, our Metaswitch modular networking software is a perfect match for the open service provider routers announced by Edgecore today. The combination of our solutions enables telco-grade, scale and functionality with all the advantages of disaggregated open networking.”

Jon Berger, VP Networking Software, Metaswitch Networks

“This announcement demonstrates Edgecore’s continuing commitment to expanding the programmability and overall capabilities of disaggregated, open networking white-box switches and will play extremely well with Pica8’s large enterprise customers as they focus on flexible workloads, large-scale automation and increased data security during their long-overdue campus network upgrades.”

Jeff Paine, SVP of Marketing, Pica8

"The Edgecore AS7926-40XK and AS7926-80XK platforms close an important gap in functionality for Spine, Super Spine and Peering routers targeted at the SP Market. Those platforms allow both full flexibility and connectivity for Spine/Leaf fabrics directly to the Internet Backbone. We are pleased to see that our RtBrick Full Stack Network OS (RBFS) will get a new powerful Packet Forwarding Engine for supporting our SP customers use-cases."

Hannes Gredler, CTO, RtBrick Inc.

“Edgecore continues to offer operators the maximum level of choice with their offerings at the top-of-rack. In the data center, it is critical to have such a diverse set of options to enable greater flexibility and agility for application owners. SnapRoute values our continued partnership with EdgeCore and looks forward to bringing our fully containerized microservices Network OS to as many Edgecore platforms as possible - enabling NetOps and DevOps success for disaggregated Cloud Native environments.”

Dom Wilde, CEO, SnapRoute

