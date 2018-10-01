Edgecore Networks Introduces Open Routers for Service Provider Networks

OCP Regional Summit – Edgecore Networks, the leader in open
networking, today announced its contribution to the Open Compute Project
(OCP) of the industry’s first open designs for switch routers based on
Broadcom merchant silicon and optimized for service provider edge,
aggregation and core networks. Edgecore also announced the contribution
to OCP of designs for next generation top-of-rack and spine switches
that extend Edgecore’s leading portfolio of open data center switches
and optimize 25G/100G data center networks.
“Through our work with service provider customers, and as significant
technology contributors to OCP, TIP and ONF, Edgecore enables service
providers to deploy open, disaggregated network infrastructures to meet
demands for more services and bandwidth cost effectively,” said
George Tchaparian, CEO, Edgecore Networks. “Our new series of service
provider routers will extend open networking into aggregation and core
network use cases. We are pleased to contribute the designs of
the first 100G routers of this product line to OCP, and look forward to
broadening the product line with 400G routers and distributed chassis
designs for higher bandwidth applications.”
The Edgecore AS7926-40XK and AS7926-80XK service provider router designs
provide 40 x 100GbE QSFP28 ports and 80 x 100GbE QSFP28 ports
respectively, with deep packet buffers, TCAM for route scaling in
carrier networks, synchronization features including IEEE1588 and SyncE,
NEBS compliance, AC and 48VDC power options, and compatibility with
standard long and short range pluggable optics required for edge and
aggregation networks. The service provider routers are based on Broadcom®
StrataDNX™ Jericho2® SOCs, the first merchant silicon for
carrier routers with 10 Tbps performance per device, PAM-4 SerDes to
support 100GbE and 400GbE, and the traffic management, telemetry and
protocol functions to enable a wide range of services.
The Edgecore AS7726-56X top-of-rack switch provides 48 x 10/25GbE SFP28
ports, 2 x 10GbE SFP+ ports, and 8 x 100GbE QSFP28 uplinks. The
AS7726-32X switch provides 32 x 100GbE QSFP28 ports for use as a
top-of-rack or spine switch. Both open network data center switches are
based on Broadcom StrataXGS® Trident3 switch series silicon
providing more buffering, larger table sizes, and improved telemetry and
programmability features than in currently deployed data center switches.
Availability
As with all Edgecore open network switches, the AS7926 family of service
provider routers and the AS7726 family of data center switches provide
network operators with open source software options including ONIE, Open
Network Linux, the Open Optical Monitoring (OOM) API, the Redfish
hardware management API, SONiC and Stratum. The AS7926 family of service
provider routers will be compatible with commercial NOS and SDN software
from Arrcus, IP Infusion, Metaswitch and RtBrick. The AS7726 family of
data center switches will be compatible with commercial NOS and SDN
controller software from Arrcus, Big Switch Networks, Cumulus Networks,
IP Infusion, Pica8 and SnapRoute.
The AS7726 family of data center switches is sampling now with volume
availability in Q4 2018. The AS7926 family of service provider routers
will sample in Q4 with volume availability in Q1 2019. Edgecore will be
exhibiting the AS7926-80XK service provider router, and the AS7726-56X
and AS7726-32X data center switches, in addition to other open network
products for data center and service provider networks, at the OCP
Regional Summit in Amsterdam on Oct 1-2, the SDN NFV World Congress in
The Hague on Oct 9-11, the TIP Summit in London on Oct 16-17, and the
Broadband World Forum in Berlin on Oct 23-25.
Supporting Quotes
“The OCP Telco Project welcomes Edgecore’s contribution of their service
provider router designs. We have been working with telecom operators and
suppliers to enable telecom deployment of open technologies across uCPE
and access network use cases. The Edgecore contribution will help expand
our work into aggregation and core switching applications that are
critical for the telco community.”
Bill Carter, CTO, OCP
Foundation
“As a valued Partner member of ONF, Edgecore actively contributes to ONF
work in developing Reference Designs and open source software to meet
service provider requirements for deployable open infrastructures. Our
reference designs leverage open hardware from OCP whenever possible, and
we therefore are encouraged to see Edgecore’s contributions of service
provider router designs and enhanced data center switch designs which
will broaden the range of open hardware platforms available for
integration into service provider solutions.”
Guru Parulkar,
Executive Director, Open Networking Foundation and Stanford
Platform Lab
"Broadcom introduced Jericho2 earlier this year as part of its next
generation StrataDNX SOC family to accelerate the transition of carrier
and service provider networks to merchant silicon with new levels of
cost/performance. We are pleased to see Edgecore take another step to
enable the adoption of merchant silicon-based open networking for
service providers by contributing their designs of next generation
carrier switches featuring Jericho2 to OCP."
Wei-Ai Tai,
Director of Business Development, Broadcom
“ArcOS is the world’s first independent, carrier-grade networking
operating system in production today that supports both Broadcom’s
StrataDNX Jericho+ and the StrataXGS Trident3. We are excited to see
Edgecore launch open switch router platforms based on this family of
switch SoCs. Extending ArcOS, our fully-featured operating system, to
Jericho2 based platforms is the natural evolution for 100G and 400G
solutions. ArcOS provides a unifying and singular solution across
datacenter, edge and provider environments. When combined with
Edgecore’s industry-leading routers, ArcOS offers unprecedented levels
of internet scale, automation, standards-based programmability
utilizing OpenConfig/YANG based models, and enhanced telemetry.”
Devesh
Garg, founder and CEO, Arrcus
“As a member and contributor to the Open Compute Project, Big Switch is
pleased to see Edgecore share its new switch designs with the OCP
community for mass market adoption. We believe these contributions will
accelerate network innovations through adoption of open networking
switch hardware. As we build on our long-standing partnership with
Edgecore, we will work together to support new switches for OCP's Open
Network Linux as well as Big Switch's Cloud-First Networking portfolio,
in order to deliver higher performance, more scalable private cloud
networking solutions."
Prashant Gandhi, Chief Product Officer, Big
Switch Networks
“Cumulus Networks is proud to support Edgecore’s efforts to bring open
switch designs to the Open Compute Project. Cumulus Linux will soon be
running on Edgecore’s Broadcom StrataXGS Trident3-based switches, which
offer increase network flexibility and scalability and improved
telemetry. Our continued partnership with Broadcom and Edgecore supports
our ongoing goal of bringing modern, scalable networks to more
organizations around the world.”
Josh Leslie, CEO, Cumulus
Networks
"IP Infusion supports Edgecore’s service provider router based on
Broadcom Jericho2. We’ve been working with Edgecore to support
disaggregated network, not just in data centers and DCI, but also in
other areas such as access and aggregation. IP Infusion’s carrier-grade
OcNOS™ is uniquely positioned to leverage its service provider feature
set to enable applications for Jericho2 and extend the current DC
applications on Trident 3 silicon."
Atsushi Ogata, President
and CEO, IP Infusion
“Built using microservices methodologies and deployed across service
provider infrastructures, our Metaswitch modular networking software is
a perfect match for the open service provider routers announced by
Edgecore today. The combination of our solutions enables telco-grade,
scale and functionality with all the advantages of disaggregated open
networking.”
Jon Berger, VP Networking Software, Metaswitch
Networks
“This announcement demonstrates Edgecore’s continuing commitment to
expanding the programmability and overall capabilities of disaggregated,
open networking white-box switches and will play extremely well with
Pica8’s large enterprise customers as they focus on flexible workloads,
large-scale automation and increased data security during their
long-overdue campus network upgrades.”
Jeff Paine, SVP of
Marketing, Pica8
"The Edgecore AS7926-40XK and AS7926-80XK platforms close an important
gap in functionality for Spine, Super Spine and Peering routers targeted
at the SP Market. Those platforms allow both full flexibility and
connectivity for Spine/Leaf fabrics directly to the Internet Backbone.
We are pleased to see that our RtBrick Full Stack Network OS (RBFS) will
get a new powerful Packet Forwarding Engine for supporting our SP
customers use-cases."
Hannes Gredler, CTO, RtBrick Inc.
“Edgecore continues to offer operators the maximum level of choice with
their offerings at the top-of-rack. In the data center, it is critical
to have such a diverse set of options to enable greater flexibility and
agility for application owners. SnapRoute values our continued
partnership with EdgeCore and looks forward to bringing our fully
containerized microservices Network OS to as many Edgecore platforms as
possible - enabling NetOps and DevOps success for disaggregated Cloud
Native environments.”
Dom Wilde, CEO, SnapRoute
About Edgecore Networks
Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton
Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks
delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through
channel partners and system integrators worldwide for the Data Center,
Service Provider, Enterprise and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the
leader in open networking providing a full line of open WiFi access
points, packet transponders, virtual PON OLTs, cell site gateways, and
1G, 10G, 25G, 40G, 100G and 400G OCP-Accepted™ switches that offer
choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software. For more
information, visit www.edge-core.com.All
trademarks, service marks, registered marks, or registered service marks
are the property of their respective owners.
© 2018 Edgecore Networks. The information contained herein is subject to
change without notice. Edgecore Networks shall not be liable for
technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180930005048/en/