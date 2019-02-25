Edgecore Networks :, TIP, and Partners Demonstrate DCSG-Odyssey Cell Site Gateway at MWC 2019

Brings Open Networking Economics and Choice to Mobile Networks

MWC – Edgecore Networks, the leader in open networking, today announced that its DCSG-Odyssey cell site gateway will be demonstrated at MWC 2019 by Vodafone, ADVA Optical, the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), and Edgecore. The DCSG-Odyssey hardware is being developed by Edgecore Networks as an open whitebox cell site gateway in collaboration with TIP and leading global mobile operators—Vodafone, Telefonica, TIM Brasil, BT, and Orange—who have jointly defined a DCSG specification that will enable DCSG deployments starting in 2019 to bring the cost economics and choice of open disaggregated networking to cell site networks.

“The next generation of mobile networks need disaggregated open infrastructures that offer choice, innovation, and cost efficiencies, as operators continue to increase the capacity of their existing networks and plan for 5G deployments,” said Luis MartinGarcia, Co-Lead, Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways project group, TIP. “Edgecore’s development of the DCSG-Odyssey disaggregated cell site gateway hardware is enabling DCSG demonstrations at MWC by TIP, leading operators, and supplier partners, which brings the industry closer to deployment of commercial solutions in 2019.”

Edgecore offers a product line of open cell site gateways to meet the range of mobile operator requirements for network scale and performance in 2G/3G/4G and 5G deployments. The cell site gateways provide the full timing and synchronization features required for 5G networks, and meet the low power, compact form factor, and hardened environmental requirements for outside plant deployment. The DCSG-Odyssey product line includes gateways to integrate connections from 1G and 10G base stations, as well as gateways with 25G and 100G capability to support emerging 5G base stations and higher performance backhaul. Last year, Edgecore introduced the industry’s first cell site gateway, the OCP Accepted™ AS7316-26XB gateway, in conformance with the AT&T Cell Site Router Gateway specification.

Disaggregated, Multi-Vendor Solution

“As a provider of open network solutions to Tier 1 network operators worldwide, and as a leading contributor to the OCP, ONF, and TIP open communities, Edgecore understands operator requirements to reduce the cost of mobile network deployments while moving toward a more consistent and open infrastructure across mobile, broadband, and transport networks,” said George Tchaparian, CEO, Edgecore Networks. “At MWC 2019, we have achieved another milestone in the development of such open network infrastructures with multi-vendor and operator demonstrations of disaggregated cell site networking featuring the Edgecore DCSG-Odyssey.”

As with all Edgecore open network products, the DCSG-Odyssey products will support a range of commercial and open source software options, providing network operators with choices for NOS, SDN, and orchestration platforms. ADVA Optical and IP Infusion have announced, and are demonstrating at MWC, gateway software for Edgecore’s DCSG-Odyssey that enables the open disaggregated network model.

“The cell site gateway presents mobile network operators with an enormous challenge and a huge budgetary headache,” said Niall Robinson, VP Global Business Development, ADVA. “Along with Edgecore and other TIP partners, we are excited to be demonstrating the open DCSG cell site gateway, powered by ADVA software, operating in an open multi-vendor network. The cell site gateway solution will provide the likes of Vodafone, Telefonica, BT, and other mobile network operators with a clear opportunity to seize 5G opportunities like never before.”

"IP Infusion is pleased to be working with Edgecore and the TIP community on disaggregated network solutions for cell site networking, as we continue to see growing demands from network operators for our leading OcNOS™ software to enable disaggregated solutions across use cases ranging from mobile to access to core and Internet exchanges,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO, IP Infusion. “The demonstration of OcNOS software on DCSG-Odyssey gateways at MWC is one more proof point that open network solutions are ready to lower the costs of large scale mobile deployments as 5G services begin to be introduced."

“Working closely with open networking ecosystem partners like Edgecore, we are excited to demonstrate the value of our disaggregated CNOS software within the framework of TIP’s DCSG specification,” said Mikko Hannula, Vice President of Disaggregated, Edge and Access Solutions at Infinera. “As customers look to deploy latency-optimized networks for 5G all the way from the cell site to the core network, the TIP DCSG is a welcome addition to our portfolio of SDN-capable networking solutions and end-to-end system integration capabilities. This will help our customers build their networks with the maximum flexibility that disaggregation enables while still getting the benefits of end-to-end solutions from one systems supplier.”

Availability

The Edgecore DCSG-Odyssey will be available for evaluations in Q2 with general availability in Q3 2019. The DCSG-Odyssey will be demonstrated and exhibited by partners at MWC 2019 in Barcelona on February 25-28:

Vodafone DCSG demonstration at the Vodafone stand in Hall 7 Stand 7H31

TIP disaggregated network demonstration showing open network solutions across mobile, access, and edge computing infrastructures including Edgecore’s DCSG-Odyssey cell site gateway and Cassini open packet transponder

ADVA Optical DCSG demonstration of complete open network solution for 2G/3G/4G/5G cell site networking incorporating DCSG-Odyssey with ADVA software and integration services in Hall 7 Stand 7H31

Edgecore Networks exhibit of DSCG-Odyssey and complete line of open network products for data center, edge computing, broadband access, mobile networking, and WiFi infrastructures in Hall 5 Stand 5A61

Infinera will be demonstrating its carrier-class Converged NOS software running on the DCSG-Odyssey at the Infinera MWC exhibit in Hall 2 Stand 2I30

IP Infusion will showcase OcNOS on the Odyssey-DCSG hardware platform from Edgecore Networks.

Edgecore will also exhibit DCSG-Odyssey and its open network solutions at the OCP Summit in San Jose on March 14-15.

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for the Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise, and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking, providing a full line of open WiFi access points; packet transponders; virtual PON OLTs; cell site gateways; and 1G, 10G, 25G, 40G, 100G, and 400G OCP Accepted switches that offer choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software. For more information, visit www.edge-core.com.

