Edgecore Networks :, TIP, and Partners Demonstrate DCSG-Odyssey Cell Site Gateway at MWC 2019

MWC – Edgecore
Networks, the leader in open networking, today announced that
its DCSG-Odyssey cell site gateway will be demonstrated at MWC 2019 by
Vodafone, ADVA Optical, the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), and Edgecore.
The DCSG-Odyssey hardware is being developed by Edgecore Networks as an
open whitebox cell site gateway in collaboration with TIP and leading
global mobile operators—Vodafone, Telefonica, TIM Brasil, BT, and
Orange—who have jointly defined a DCSG specification that will enable
DCSG deployments starting in 2019 to bring the cost economics and choice
of open disaggregated networking to cell site networks.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190224005132/en/
Edgecore Networks: DCSG-Odyssey Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (Graphic: Business Wire)
“The next generation of mobile networks need disaggregated open
infrastructures that offer choice, innovation, and cost efficiencies, as
operators continue to increase the capacity of their existing networks
and plan for 5G deployments,” said Luis MartinGarcia, Co-Lead,
Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways project group, TIP. “Edgecore’s
development of the DCSG-Odyssey disaggregated cell site gateway hardware
is enabling DCSG demonstrations at MWC by TIP, leading operators, and
supplier partners, which brings the industry closer to deployment of
commercial solutions in 2019.”
Edgecore offers a product line of open cell site gateways to meet the
range of mobile operator requirements for network scale and performance
in 2G/3G/4G and 5G deployments. The cell site gateways provide the full
timing and synchronization features required for 5G networks, and meet
the low power, compact form factor, and hardened environmental
requirements for outside plant deployment. The DCSG-Odyssey product line
includes gateways to integrate connections from 1G and 10G base
stations, as well as gateways with 25G and 100G capability to support
emerging 5G base stations and higher performance backhaul. Last year,
Edgecore introduced the industry’s first cell site gateway, the OCP
Accepted™ AS7316-26XB gateway, in conformance with the AT&T Cell Site
Router Gateway specification.
Disaggregated, Multi-Vendor Solution
“As a provider of open network solutions to Tier 1 network operators
worldwide, and as a leading contributor to the OCP, ONF, and TIP open
communities, Edgecore understands operator requirements to reduce the
cost of mobile network deployments while moving toward a more consistent
and open infrastructure across mobile, broadband, and transport
networks,” said George Tchaparian, CEO, Edgecore Networks. “At MWC 2019,
we have achieved another milestone in the development of such open
network infrastructures with multi-vendor and operator demonstrations of
disaggregated cell site networking featuring the Edgecore DCSG-Odyssey.”
As with all Edgecore open network products, the DCSG-Odyssey products
will support a range of commercial and open source software options,
providing network operators with choices for NOS, SDN, and orchestration
platforms. ADVA Optical and IP Infusion have announced, and are
demonstrating at MWC, gateway software for Edgecore’s DCSG-Odyssey that
enables the open disaggregated network model.
“The cell site gateway presents mobile network operators with an
enormous challenge and a huge budgetary headache,” said Niall Robinson,
VP Global Business Development, ADVA. “Along with Edgecore and other TIP
partners, we are excited to be demonstrating the open DCSG cell site
gateway, powered by ADVA software, operating in an open multi-vendor
network. The cell site gateway solution will provide the likes of
Vodafone, Telefonica, BT, and other mobile network operators with a
clear opportunity to seize 5G opportunities like never before.”
"IP Infusion is pleased to be working with Edgecore and the TIP
community on disaggregated network solutions for cell site networking,
as we continue to see growing demands from network operators for our
leading OcNOS™ software to enable disaggregated solutions across use
cases ranging from mobile to access to core and Internet exchanges,”
said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO, IP Infusion. “The demonstration
of OcNOS software on DCSG-Odyssey gateways at MWC is one more proof
point that open network solutions are ready to lower the costs of large
scale mobile deployments as 5G services begin to be introduced."
“Working closely with open networking ecosystem partners like
Edgecore, we are excited to demonstrate the value of our disaggregated
CNOS software within the framework of TIP’s DCSG specification,” said
Mikko Hannula, Vice President of Disaggregated, Edge and Access
Solutions at Infinera. “As customers look to deploy latency-optimized
networks for 5G all the way from the cell site to the core network, the
TIP DCSG is a welcome addition to our portfolio of SDN-capable
networking solutions and end-to-end system integration capabilities.
This will help our customers build their networks with the maximum
flexibility that disaggregation enables while still getting the benefits
of end-to-end solutions from one systems supplier.”
Availability
The Edgecore DCSG-Odyssey will be available for evaluations in Q2 with
general availability in Q3 2019. The DCSG-Odyssey will be demonstrated
and exhibited by partners at MWC 2019 in Barcelona on February 25-28:
-
Vodafone DCSG demonstration at the Vodafone stand in Hall 7 Stand 7H31
-
TIP disaggregated network demonstration showing open network solutions
across mobile, access, and edge computing infrastructures including
Edgecore’s DCSG-Odyssey cell site gateway and Cassini open packet
transponder
-
ADVA Optical DCSG demonstration of complete open network solution for
2G/3G/4G/5G cell site networking incorporating DCSG-Odyssey with ADVA
software and integration services in Hall 7 Stand 7H31
-
Edgecore Networks exhibit of DSCG-Odyssey and complete line of open
network products for data center, edge computing, broadband access,
mobile networking, and WiFi infrastructures in Hall 5 Stand 5A61
-
Infinera will be demonstrating its carrier-class Converged NOS
software running on the DCSG-Odyssey at the Infinera MWC exhibit in
Hall 2 Stand 2I30
-
IP Infusion will showcase OcNOS on the Odyssey-DCSG hardware platform
from Edgecore Networks.
Edgecore will also exhibit DCSG-Odyssey and its open network solutions
at the OCP Summit in San Jose on March 14-15.
About Edgecore Networks
Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton
Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks
delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through
channel partners and system integrators worldwide for the Data Center,
Service Provider, Enterprise, and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is
the leader in open networking, providing a full line of open WiFi access
points; packet transponders; virtual PON OLTs; cell site gateways; and
1G, 10G, 25G, 40G, 100G, and 400G OCP Accepted switches that offer
choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software. For more
information, visit www.edge-core.com.
All trademarks, service marks, registered marks, or registered service
marks are the property of their respective owners.
© 2019 Edgecore Networks. The information contained herein is subject to
change without notice. Edgecore Networks shall not be liable for
technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190224005132/en/