Edgemont Partners : Advises ActiGraph on Sale to ArchiMed

Edgemont closes transaction for the leading global remote patient monitoring clinical research technology company

Edgemont Partners (“Edgemont”), a prominent middle-market healthcare investment bank and a leading M&A advisor to pharmaceutical services and eClinical technology companies, announced that it acted as exclusive financial advisor to ActiGraph in its transaction with ArchiMed. The terms of the transaction, which closed on May 7, 2020, were not disclosed. Edgemont’s deal team included David Blume, Managing Director, Patrick Bradley, Director, Daniel Smallegan, Associate, and Michael Veverka, Analyst.

ActiGraph is a leading provider of medical-grade physical activity and sleep monitoring solutions for the global scientific community. The Company’s technology and data solutions have pioneered remote patient data collection and solutions for biotech and pharmaceutical companies and the academic research market for over 20 years. Use of digital biomarkers are rapidly growing in drug development and ActiGraph’s solutions are ideally suited to support this trend.

The sale of ActiGraph is Edgemont’s 20th pharmaceutical services and technology transaction closed in the past 30 months. Other recent transactions include the sale of Research Centers of America to Cenexel, Pharmerit’s merger with OPEN Health, the sale of J. Knipper to Court Square Capital Partners and the sale of GCE Solutions to a leading global CRO.

About ActiGraph

ActiGraph’s mission is to help people live longer, better lives. ActiGraph does that by providing clients with high resolution, digital data that can be used to explain, influence, and predict human health outcomes. ActiGraph is a leading provider of medical-grade physical activity and sleep monitoring solutions for the global scientific community. ActiGraph’s FDA-cleared wearable activity monitors and robust data management and analytics platform have been used extensively to quantify human movement in academic and population health research for two decades. More recently, ActiGraph technology solutions have been widely adopted by pharmaceutical and life sciences organizations seeking to capture and monitor real-world physical activity, mobility, and sleep behavior for patients enrolled in clinical trials. For more information visit: www.actigraphcorp.com

About ArchiMed

ArchiMed is an independent investment firm specialized in the Healthcare industries. It is a strategic and financial partner to European and North American companies operating in the Biopharma, Medtech, Diagnostics, Life Sciences, Healthcare IT, Consumer Health, Public Safety and Care Services sectors. ArchiMed’s international team combines investment, medical, technological and operational experience. It works alongside management teams to accelerate their business growth, through internationalization, product and service range expansion as well as capacity extension, both organically and through acquisitions. Over the last 20 years, ArchiMed’s leadership team directly managed and invested in over 40 small, medium and large-size healthcare companies throughout the world, with a combined value above 5 billion euros. ArchiMed’s investment capacity currently exceeds one billion euros and potentially twice this amount when including its strategic investment partners. For more information visit: www.archimed-group.eu

About Edgemont Partners

Edgemont Partners is one of the nation’s premier healthcare investment banks, providing merger and acquisition advisory and capital raising services exclusively for healthcare companies. We focus solely on providing expert strategic advice and transaction execution, bringing a steadfast commitment to our clients, driven always by what is in the best interest of our clients. In our 19-year history, Edgemont has executed 155+ transactions with an aggregate value of 62 B+.

For more information on Edgemont and how we can best serve you, contact Ben Hughes at +1 (646) 632-3967, or visit our website at www.edgemont.com.

Investment banking services are provided by Edgemont Capital Partners, LP, a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC.

