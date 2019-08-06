Edgemont Partners : Advises Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York in Recapitalization With BelHealth and NavaDerm

Prominent provider of comprehensive dermatology services in New York completes partnership

Transaction highlights Edgemont’s continued leadership in clinician services M&A

Edgemont Partners, a leading middle market healthcare investment bank which counts Clinician Services among its specific areas of expertise, is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York (LSSCNY) in its partnership and recapitalization by BelHealth and NavaDerm.

LSSCNY provides a comprehensive suite of dermatology, surgical and cosmetic skin services at its locations in and around New York City. The transaction closed on August 2, 2019 and was led by Luke Mitchell, Managing Director and Partner, supported by Patrick Bradley, Vice President and Omar Champsi, Associate. Edgemont is the preeminent healthcare-focused middle market investment bank, having focused on serving the advisory needs of healthcare providers and entrepreneurs for more than 18 years.

LSSCNY is a world-renowned leader in cosmetic and general dermatology, dermatologic surgery, laser surgery and Mohs surgery. It was founded by Roy G. Geronemus, M.D. in 1993 and is headquartered in Manhattan. With 18 physicians and two locations in New York City and Long Island, LSSCNY is one of the largest and most preeminent dermatology groups in the United States. LSSCNY serves as a clinical research site with particular expertise in lasers and has had a long and successful history of executing clinical trials. The practice also offers two full-time fellowship programs under the auspices of the American College of Mohs Surgery and the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery. The Company’s providers are supported by a staff of over 200 employees. Following the transaction, Dr. Geronemus will continue in his role as LSSCNY’s Medical Director.

“Luke Mitchell and the Edgemont team provided superb guidance to me and my practice during our search for the best possible partner and through the entire negotiation and transaction process. Our transaction was more complicated than most and Edgemont was able to navigate through all of the complexities with tremendous knowledge and creativity. The team is extremely knowledgeable about the health care field and worked very hard with my best interest in mind every step of the way,” said Dr. Geronemus.

This transaction represents Edgemont’s 18th closed transaction on behalf of independent physician groups.

“Edgemont is honored to have had the opportunity to advise Dr. Geronemus and LSSCNY in such a notable transaction. We fully expect the combination of LSSCNY’s clinical and scientific excellence, along with BelHealth and NavaDerm’s operational and business acumen, will meaningfully improve the quality of dermatological care in the metro New York market,” said Luke Mitchell. “Edgemont is the leading investment bank for independent physician groups, with a unique breadth of experience in the dermatology sector. Edgemont’s Clinician Services Group serves practices across a broad range of office-based and hospital specialties, including dermatology, ophthalmology, urology, urgent care, gastroenterology, pain management, women’s health / OB-GYN, and fertility as well as emergency medicine, hospitalist medicine, anesthesiology, radiology, and orthopedics.”

Edgemont Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York. The company was advised on legal matters by Morrison Cohen LLP and Garfunkel Wild, P.C. McGuireWoods LLP acted as BelHealth’s legal advisor.

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in New York, is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth has a unique combination of investing, executive management and entrepreneurial experience. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes would benefit from its extensive operating and private equity investment expertise. The firm invests across three core healthcare segments: Services, Products and Distribution. BelHealth is investing from its current $350 million fund.

About Edgemont Partners

Edgemont Partners is a premier investment bank that provides merger and acquisition advisory and growth capital raising services exclusively to healthcare companies. We focus solely on providing expert strategic advice and transaction execution, bringing a steadfast commitment to our clients, driven always by what’s in their best interest. This dedication enables us to deliver independent conflict-free advice, to serve as trusted advisors to healthcare entrepreneurs, management teams and investors, and to execute with exceptional results.

For more information on Edgemont Partners and to discuss how we can best serve your physician practice, contact Luke Mitchell at (212) 867-5181. For general and media inquiries, contact Ben Hughes at (646) 632-3967 or visit our website at www.edgemont.com.

Investment banking services are provided by Edgemont Capital Partners, LP, a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC.

