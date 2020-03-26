Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Edgewater Midstream : Adds Strategic Horsepower with New CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 09:16am EDT

  • David Anders joins Edgewater Midstream from Bank of America’s Energy Investment Banking Group.
  • Anders brings 17 years of midstream mergers and acquisitions and capital markets investment banking experience.
  • Edgewater is backed by an initial $400 million capital commitment from EnCap Flatrock Midstream.
  • Edgewater is pursuing the acquisition and organic development of crude oil, refined products and other bulk liquids logistics assets.

Edgewater Midstream, LLC (“Edgewater”) today announced David Anders has joined the company as its chief financial officer. Edgewater is an independent midstream energy company targeting the acquisition and greenfield development of pipeline, bulk liquids storage and terminal operations serving North American energy demand hubs. Edgewater’s business plan is to provide midstream logistics solutions to refiners, producers and marketers of crude oil, refined products and other bulk liquids. The company is backed by an initial $400 million capital commitment from EnCap Flatrock Midstream.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005138/en/

Edgewater Midstream Chief Financial Officer David Anders (Photo: Business Wire)

Edgewater Midstream Chief Financial Officer David Anders (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Anders comes to Edgewater after a 17-year tenure in Bank of America’s Energy Investment Banking Group, where he focused on the midstream sector. During his tenure, he led the evaluation, structuring and execution of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures as well as initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings and debt offerings for public and private companies and partnerships in the midstream sector.

Mr. Anders most recently served as managing director in Bank of America’s Natural Resources Group. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Harvard University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas McCombs School of Business.

“We are excited to have David join Edgewater,” said Edgewater CEO Stephen Smith. “He adds depth to our bench strength, bringing with him considerable M&A and capital markets experience in the midstream space. His strategic insight and broad range of financial capabilities will be tremendous assets and complement our experienced management team as we seek M&A and greenfield opportunities that benefit all parties at the table.”

Edgewater is led by its three founders: Chief Executive Officer Stephen Smith, Chief Commercial Officer Brian Thomason and Chief Operating Officer Mike Truby. The addition of Chief Financial Officer David Anders rounds out the C-suite. The Edgewater management team now has approximately 90 years of energy industry and energy finance experience, including senior leadership roles at companies that include Genesis Energy, LP (NYSE: GEL); Motiva Enterprises, LLC; ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), NuStar Energy, LP (NYSE: NS).

About Edgewater Midstream, LLC

Based in Houston and established in late 2019, Edgewater Midstream provides independent midstream solutions to refiners, producers and marketers of crude oil, refined products and other bulk liquids. The company will focus on the acquisition or organic development, development and operation of pipeline, bulk liquids storage and terminal solutions between and in proximity to major North American petroleum demand hubs. Visit www.edgewatermidstream.com for more information.

About EnCap Flatrock Midstream

EnCap Flatrock Midstream provides value-added growth capital to proven management teams focused on midstream infrastructure opportunities across North America. The firm was formed in 2008 by a partnership between EnCap Investments L.P. and Flatrock Energy Advisors, LLC. Based in San Antonio with offices in Oklahoma City and Houston, the firm manages investment commitments of nearly $9 billion from a broad group of prestigious institutional investors. EnCap Flatrock Midstream is currently making commitments to new management teams from EFM Fund IV, a $3.25 billion fund. Further information is available at www.efmidstream.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:27aEDISON NATION, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:27aPATRICK INDUSTRIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:27aONEWATER MARINE INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:26aPULMATRIX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
09:26aCARTIER RESOURCES : Provides an Update of its Activities and Measures Relating to COVID-19
AQ
09:26aLOOK ALIKE MODELING : Quantzig's Analytics Experts Explain Why Its Crucial to Stay Afloat
BU
09:24aBANCORP : Ranked in Equal Opportunity Magazine's Top Employer List
BU
09:23aCentral banks
PU
09:23aLockdown will impact on the collection and publication of official statistics
PU
09:23aJXTG : Notice of Revisions to Consolidated Results Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2019 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement
3ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO records incidental net loss of USD 200 million
4IPSEN : IPSEN : Provides Update on Palovarotene Clinical Programs
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group