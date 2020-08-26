Log in
Edgewater Products Company Announces New Anti-Microbial Copper Laminate Film to Help Protect Against COVID-19

08/26/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edgewater Products Company (the “Company”), a manufacturing leader in non metallic materials, today announces a new product to help keep people healthy during the global pandemic COVID-19 by introducing their brand new Anti-Microbial Copper Laminate Film. The film can be directly applied to public surfaces that are touched routinely to help reduce the spread of diseases. The product is available now for use in a variety of applications in a variety of business and educational settings.

The Film works because copper is inherently anti-microbial, meaning it has the ability to kill harmful microbes rapidly and efficiently. Anti-microbial copper itself is eco-friendly and is a naturally occurring element. The anti-microbial effect is long-lasting, easy to remove, and has no sticky residue.

Common applications include:

  • Elevator buttons
  • Entry Door handles
  • Building intercom systems
  • Vending Equipment
  • Buses
  • Schools
  • Building fixtures

The Company noticed a lack of anything similar in the market. Vice President Bill Rolf stated, “We are excited to manufacture a product that helps in reducing the effects of the pandemic that has so many different uses and is easy to apply to almost any hard surface.”

Anti-Microbial Copper Film is available with or without pressure sensitive adhesive. Contact a sales representative for more information.

About Edgewater Products Company
Established in Chicago in 1947, Edgewater Products Company has provided top quality products and services to industry worldwide. Our broad product portfolio includes extensive manufacturing capabilities. Quick turn around, high volume capacity and precision custom products make Edgewater the ideal manufacturer. The Company provides the services you need from start to finish, including material selection, product development support, and prototyping. Edgewater believes by offering the highest quality service and materials at competitive prices we can always exceed customer expectations.

To learn more, visit www.edgewaterprotectivecoating.com.

Contact a Sales Representative at sales@edgewaterprotectivecoating.com or 708 345-9200.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
