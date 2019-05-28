Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Edgewater Wireless : CableLabs Introduces Dual Channel Wi-Fi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 03:59pm EDT

The road to 10G is now that much shorter with CableLabs' development of Dual Channel Wi-Fi technology.

The tech addresses the oh-so-common issue of network congestion by offering more than one channel for downstream-only data to travel on as well as the traditional primary channel, which sees both upstream and downstream packet traffic.

'Delivering 10G over the infrastructure is one thing, but equally important is the ability to deliver the experience and the connectivity to the end users' device,' CableLabs svp/CTO Belal Hamzeh said on a press call. 'We look at this technology as one of the fundamental technologies that could truly enable a wireless household.'

Disclaimer

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 19:58:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:13pWORKDAY : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:13pAPPLE : launches new iPod touch
AQ
04:13pWORKDAY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:13pJACK IN THE BOX INC /NEW/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pCOSMOS HOLDINGS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pENSTAR GROUP LTD : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pCOHU : Announces Resignation of Director
BU
04:12pCharlotte's Web Holdings Reports 2019 Q1 Earnings
PR
04:11pBioDelivery Sciences Strengthens Financial Position with Debt Refinancing
GL
04:11pRexahn Announces Move to Nasdaq
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba plans bumper $20 billion HK listing to boost investment war chest - sources
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : SAS says tough to hit full-year goal after pilot strike
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : France wants FCA-Renault job guarantees and Nissan on board
4LONMIN PLC : LONMIN : shareholders approve takeover by Sibanye-Stillwater
5MOSAIC CO : MOSAIC : Fertilizantes Announces Resumption of Mining at Catalão

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About