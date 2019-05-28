Edgewater Wireless : CableLabs Introduces Dual Channel Wi-Fi

The road to 10G is now that much shorter with CableLabs' development of Dual Channel Wi-Fi technology.

The tech addresses the oh-so-common issue of network congestion by offering more than one channel for downstream-only data to travel on as well as the traditional primary channel, which sees both upstream and downstream packet traffic.

'Delivering 10G over the infrastructure is one thing, but equally important is the ability to deliver the experience and the connectivity to the end users' device,' CableLabs svp/CTO Belal Hamzeh said on a press call. 'We look at this technology as one of the fundamental technologies that could truly enable a wireless household.'