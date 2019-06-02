Edgewater Wireless : Ottawa's Edgewater Wireless looks to disrupt Wi-Fi industry with dual-channel platform

An Ottawa tech firm has tapped the cable industry's R&D arm to develop a new open-source platform with the potential to disrupt how we access Wi-Fi.
On Wednesday, Edgewater Wireless (TSX-V:YFI) and its partner CableLabs unveiled 'dual channel' Wi-Fi, an open-source platform that expands the capabilities of wireless connectivity. While traditional Wi-Fi access points send and receive data through a single channel, the dual channel approach reserves a single lane for downloads - an innovation that Edgewater CEO Andrew Skafel believes could revolutionize Wi-Fi in the home.
https://obj.ca/techopia-edgewater-wireless-cablelabs-dual-channel-wifi
Disclaimer
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. published this content on 02 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2019 18:23:05 UTC