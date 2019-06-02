Edgewater Wireless : Ottawa's Edgewater Wireless looks to disrupt Wi-Fi industry with dual-channel platform

An Ottawa tech firm has tapped the cable industry's R&D arm to develop a new open-source platform with the potential to disrupt how we access Wi-Fi.

On Wednesday, Edgewater Wireless (TSX-V:YFI) and its partner CableLabs unveiled 'dual channel' Wi-Fi, an open-source platform that expands the capabilities of wireless connectivity. While traditional Wi-Fi access points send and receive data through a single channel, the dual channel approach reserves a single lane for downloads - an innovation that Edgewater CEO Andrew Skafel believes could revolutionize Wi-Fi in the home.

