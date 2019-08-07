Log in
Edgewater Wireless : Unveils Revolutionary Dual Channel Wi-Fi™ Code to Opensource

08/07/2019 | 09:40am EDT

Robust OpenWrt code enables seamless adoption of Edgewater technology

August 7, 2019 - Ottawa, Canada and Keystone, CO- Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI; TSX.V) (OTCQB: KPIFF) the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and commercial markets, today officially unveiled powerful new Dual Channel Wi-Fi™ software for the global Linux OpenWrt development community. This work has been done in conjunction with CableLabs®' plan to drive global adoption of Dual Channel Wi-Fi™ for more efficient and reliable connectivity.

'This is a transformational time for the global Wi-Fi industry,' said Eric Smith, VP of Product for Edgewater Wireless. 'We look forward to continued collaboration with the global Linux community to further drive adoption of Dual Channel Wi-Fi™, and Edgewater's MCSR™ powered residential gateways, routers, and set-top boxes.'

A revolutionary approach to alleviating jittery video and laggy gaming experiences, Dual Channel Wi-Fi enables one or more downlink-only data channels in addition to a standard bi-directional channel. Compatible with all Wi-Fi releases, including Edgewater's MCSR™, Dual Channel Wi-Fi unlocks the unused spectrum to dramatically reduce contention and latency while increasing airtime utilization. Developed for various Access Points and client platforms, including set-top boxes, TVs and soon, gaming platforms and iPads, Dual Channel Wi-Fi can be implemented wherever traditional single-channel Wi-Fi struggles with contention - in residential and enterprise applications globally.

'Releasing the Dual Channel Wi-Fi code to opensource is integral to our strategy in driving the adoption of the emerging standard, and for driving demand of our multi-channel, single radio MCSR™ silicon solutions,' said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless. 'Dual Channel Wi-Fi marks the first declaration by a global standards body that one channel is not enough. Emerging standards like this are a strong validation of our approach - Opensource Linux brings global scale to our technology in the multi-billion dollar residential Wi-Fi market[1], and accelerates licensing opportunities with global silicon manufacturers.'

Edgewater's Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing represents the next generation of Wi-Fi technology, breaking the industry's reliance on single channel radio architecture and enabling multiple concurrent channels of transmit and receive from a single Wi-Fi standards compaliant radio.

With over 1,681 developers[2], the Linux community represents one of the largest global software development organizations, and the OpenWrt stream is a Linux operating system used by devices such as routers, smartphones, and residential gateways.

The Dual Channel Wi-Fi™ code for OpenWrt can be found here http://github.com/ewsi.

For more information on Edgewater, visit www.edgewaterwireless.com.

For more information on Dual Channel Wi-Fi, please visit www.cablelabs.com/dual-channel-wi-fi.

About Edgewater Wireless

We make Wi-Fi. Better.

Edgewater Wireless (www.edgewaterwireless.com) is the industry leader in innovative Wi-Fi technology for residential and commercial markets. We deliver advanced silicon solutions and IP licensing designed to meet the high-density and high quality-of-service needs of service providers and their customers. With 24+ patents, Edgewater's Multi-Channel, Single Radio (MCSR™) technology revolutionizes Wi-Fi with its aera™ access point product line, delivering next-generation Wi-Fi today.

The best solution for High-Density Wi-Fi networks, Edgewater provides reference designs for easy OEM integration, enabling service providers to plan, build and deploy reliable, high-capacity services to meet data demand in any environment, while fewer access points mean lower deployment costs.

For more information, visit: www.edgewaterwireless.com or www.aera.io.

###

Edgewater Wireless Investor Contact:
Andrew Skafel
President and CEO
T: +1 613-271-3710
E: andrews@edgewaterwireless.com
W: www.edgewaterwireless.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words 'expect', 'anticipate', 'continue', 'estimate', 'objective', 'ongoing', 'may', 'will', 'project', 'should', 'believe', 'plans', 'intends' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Although Edgewater Wireless believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because Edgewater Wireless can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Edgewater Wireless'actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to access to capital markets, market forces, competition from new and existing companies and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and to not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

[1]Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/home-wifi-router-extender-market.htm

[2]Source: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/2017-linux-kernel-report-landing-page/

Disclaimer

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 13:39:01 UTC
