Edgewell Personal Care : Title Edgewell Personal Care Company To Webcast A Discussion Of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results On August 6, 2019

07/16/2019 | 05:25pm EDT
Edgewell Personal Care Company To Webcast A Discussion Of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results On August 6, 2019

SHELTON, Conn., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company [NYSE: EPC], will report its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2019 before the market opens on August 6, 2019. Edgewell will discuss its results during an investor conference call that will be webcast on August 6, 2019, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Rod Little and Chief Financial Officer Dan Sullivan.

All interested parties may access a live webcast of this conference call at www.edgewell.com, under 'Investors,' and 'News and Events' tabs or by using the following link:

http://ir.edgewell.com/news-and-events/events

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on www.edgewell.com, under 'Investors,' 'Financial Reports,' and 'Quarterly Earnings' tabs.

About Edgewell Personal Care:
Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog® and Jack Black® sun and skin care products; Playtex® infant feeding; Diaper Genie®; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edgewell-personal-care-company-to-webcast-a-discussion-of-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2019-results-on-august-6-2019-300886081.html

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care Company

Disclaimer

Edgewell Personal Care Company published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 21:24:08 UTC
