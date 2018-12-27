Edgeworth Economics : Appoints Dr. Jesse David to President; Dr. John Johnson to Continue in Role as CEO

Edgeworth Economics, a leading provider of economic analysis and expert
testimony, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jesse David to
President, effective January 1, 2019. As President, Dr. David will take
over day-to-day operations from Dr. John Johnson, who will continue to
serve as CEO. Dr. David and Dr. Johnson will remain full-time economic
experts dedicated to serving Edgeworth’s clients through their
consulting practices.
In 2009, Dr. David co-founded Edgeworth and established the firm’s Los
Angeles office. He is a leading expert in applying rigorous economic
analysis on behalf of clients involved in antitrust, labor, and
intellectual property matters. He has testified at trial and in
deposition on more than 60 occasions where he brings to bear deep
industry expertise and an ability to clearly and effectively communicate
complex analysis. He received his PhD in economics from Stanford
University and his BA, with high distinction, in economics and physics
from Brandeis University.
“Jesse David is the perfect embodiment of everything this firm stands
for—intellectually, culturally, and personally. I am very proud to pass
the title of President to him,” said Dr. Johnson.
“I am honored to take on the role of President,” said Dr. David. “John
has built a premier consulting firm that combines rigorous economic
analysis with the accessibility and reliability our clients appreciate.
I look forward to building on these attributes.”
In his capacity as CEO, Dr. Johnson will continue his focus on building
the strategic vision of Edgeworth and setting the firm’s course for the
future.
About Edgeworth
Edgeworth Economics (www.edgewortheconomics.com)
is an economic, financial, and quantitative consulting firm that
provides economic analysis and expert testimony for clients facing
complex litigations involving antitrust, class certification, complex
commercial damages, consumer financial services, intellectual property,
labor and employment, mergers and acquisitions, and transfer pricing.
Our clients include law firms, Fortune 500 companies, and government
agencies.
