Edgeworth Economics : Appoints Dr. Jesse David to President; Dr. John Johnson to Continue in Role as CEO

12/27/2018 | 06:02pm CET

Edgeworth Economics, a leading provider of economic analysis and expert testimony, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jesse David to President, effective January 1, 2019. As President, Dr. David will take over day-to-day operations from Dr. John Johnson, who will continue to serve as CEO. Dr. David and Dr. Johnson will remain full-time economic experts dedicated to serving Edgeworth’s clients through their consulting practices.

In 2009, Dr. David co-founded Edgeworth and established the firm’s Los Angeles office. He is a leading expert in applying rigorous economic analysis on behalf of clients involved in antitrust, labor, and intellectual property matters. He has testified at trial and in deposition on more than 60 occasions where he brings to bear deep industry expertise and an ability to clearly and effectively communicate complex analysis. He received his PhD in economics from Stanford University and his BA, with high distinction, in economics and physics from Brandeis University.

“Jesse David is the perfect embodiment of everything this firm stands for—intellectually, culturally, and personally. I am very proud to pass the title of President to him,” said Dr. Johnson.

“I am honored to take on the role of President,” said Dr. David. “John has built a premier consulting firm that combines rigorous economic analysis with the accessibility and reliability our clients appreciate. I look forward to building on these attributes.”

In his capacity as CEO, Dr. Johnson will continue his focus on building the strategic vision of Edgeworth and setting the firm’s course for the future.

About Edgeworth

Edgeworth Economics (www.edgewortheconomics.com) is an economic, financial, and quantitative consulting firm that provides economic analysis and expert testimony for clients facing complex litigations involving antitrust, class certification, complex commercial damages, consumer financial services, intellectual property, labor and employment, mergers and acquisitions, and transfer pricing. Our clients include law firms, Fortune 500 companies, and government agencies.


© Business Wire 2018
