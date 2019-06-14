Log in
Edgeworx Founders to Speak at Cloud Expo and Intel Global IoT DevFest IV

06/14/2019 | 08:03am EDT

Sessions will cover real world-patterns for edge computing, IoT machine learning at the edge with open source and Intel OpenVINO edge microservices with Eclipse ioFog

Edgeworx Inc. announced today that its founders will be speaking at Cloud Expo, taking place in Santa Clara, June 24 through June 26, 2019. The company will also demonstrate its edge computing software capabilities on the show floor, at booth 510.

On June 24 at 4 p.m., Farah Papaioannou, co-founder and president, will be giving a presentation called “Real-World Patterns for Edge Computing.” The session will cover the new architectural shift called edge computing. It will explain, with examples, how, rather than attempt to pull all of the data back to the cloud, it makes much more sense to process the data at the point of creation.

On June 24 at 4:40 p.m., Kilton Hopkins, the company’s co-founder and CEO, will be talking about “IoT Machine Learning at the Edge with Open Source.” In this session, he will explore the advantages of doing IoT machine learning and AI processing at the edge with an example of how to package the machine learning engine and distribute it to edge processing hardware. The session will include a live demonstration of a machine learning system running in the room, all built with open source technologies.

Kilton Hopkins will also be giving a presentation called “OpenVINO Edge Microservices Using Eclipse ioFog” at the Intel Global IoT DevFest IV on June 18 at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

About Edgeworx

Edgeworx is an edge computing startup based in Silicon Valley. The company's technology, the ioFog Platform, open-sourced under the Eclipse Foundation, turns any compute device into an edge software platform. Developers can now simply and securely deploy, manage and orchestrate applications and microservices from cloud to edge. For more information, visit http://www.edgeworx.io or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/edgeworxio.

© Copyright 2019 Edgeworx, Inc. Edgeworx, the Edgeworx logo, ioFog™, and other designated brands included herein are trademarks of Edgeworx in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
