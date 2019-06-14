Edgeworx Founders to Speak at Cloud Expo and Intel Global IoT DevFest IV

Sessions will cover real world-patterns for edge computing, IoT machine
Edgeworx Inc. announced today that its founders will be speaking at
Cloud Expo, taking place in Santa Clara, June 24 through June 26, 2019.
The company will also demonstrate its edge computing software
capabilities on the show floor, at booth 510.
On June 24 at 4 p.m., Farah Papaioannou, co-founder and president, will
be giving a presentation called “Real-World
Patterns for Edge Computing.” The session will cover the new
architectural shift called edge computing. It will explain, with
examples, how, rather than attempt to pull all of the data back to the
cloud, it makes much more sense to process the data at the point of
creation.
On June 24 at 4:40 p.m., Kilton Hopkins, the company’s co-founder and
CEO, will be talking about “IoT
Machine Learning at the Edge with Open Source.” In this session, he
will explore the advantages of doing IoT machine learning and AI
processing at the edge with an example of how to package the machine
learning engine and distribute it to edge processing hardware. The
session will include a live demonstration of a machine learning system
running in the room, all built with open source technologies.
Kilton Hopkins will also be giving a presentation called “OpenVINO
Edge Microservices Using Eclipse ioFog” at the Intel Global IoT
DevFest IV on June 18 at 10 a.m. Pacific time.
About Edgeworx
Edgeworx is an edge computing startup based in Silicon Valley. The
company's technology, the ioFog Platform, open-sourced under the Eclipse
Foundation, turns any compute device into an edge software platform.
Developers can now simply and securely deploy, manage and orchestrate
applications and microservices from cloud to edge. For more information,
visit http://www.edgeworx.io or
follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/edgeworxio.
