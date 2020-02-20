Log in
Edgile : Named Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards Finalist as Security System Integrator of the Year

02/20/2020 | 05:38pm EST

Edgile, a Gold Microsoft Security partner, today announced it has been named a finalist for the Microsoft Security 20/20 System Integrator of the Year award. The company was recognized among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in security controls integration and customer implementation using Microsoft technology.

“Edgile practice leaders recognize that keeping an enterprise safe and secure in a hybrid cloud environment requires vision and tight collaboration across all departments and teams,” said Marvin Tansley, Edgile Partner. “Using a strategic, risk-based approach, Edgile assesses vulnerabilities, identifies security and controls requirements, and implements technology solutions that integrate Identity and Access Management (IAM) with Integrated Risk Management (IRM) in the cloud and on-premises, ensuring we address privacy and compliance concerns for clients and build buy-in across the enterprise.”

“The themes for the new Microsoft Security 20/20 partner awards are vision and clarity. Microsoft Security is focused on protecting our customers and there is no vision for the future that doesn’t involve security partners,” said Rob Lefferts, CVP, Microsoft Threat Protection. “We are hosting the first Microsoft Security 20/20 partner awards gala to honor security partners that are making an impact through technology development and customer enablement.”

As the enterprise’s traditional perimeter continues to evolve and in some cases break down, reacting to security events with one-off point solutions is no longer an option. Microsoft’s robust security controls built-in to M365/EM+S E3-E5 coupled with Edgile’s risk-based configuration roadmaps are moving enterprise security programs beyond risk mitigation into secure, future-proofed business alignments.

Learn more about how Edgile is integrating security controls, policies and regulatory compliance in the modern enterprise:

About Edgile: We Secure the Modern EnterpriseSM

Edgile is the trusted cyber risk and regulatory compliance partner to the world’s leading organizations, providing consulting, managed services, and harmonized regulatory content. We secure the modern enterprise by developing on-premises and cloud programs that increase business agility and create a competitive advantage for our clients.

For more information about Edgile’s Microsoft practice, visit edgile.com/microsoft

Follow Edgile on Twitter and LinkedIn

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
