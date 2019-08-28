EdiGENE Changes Name to Modalis Therapeutics

EdiGENE Corporation today announced that the company has changed its name to Modalis Therapeutics Corporation. Modalis (pronounced “MO-DA-LIS”) is an original name that the Company has chosen to hope Company’s proprietary gene modulation technology, CRISPR-GNDM, to be a new modality (therapeutic technology) to assist patients fighting with genetic disorders.

"Our goal is to create CRISPR based gene therapies for genetic disorders, most of which fall into orphan disease. We think there should be no disease that can be ignored because of the small patient population and that our belief, ’Every Life Deserve Attention’, is achievable with power of our new technology. We are proud to be a front runner of CRISPR based gene modulation therapy,” said Haru Morita, chief executive officer at Modalis Therapeutics. "We decided to change our company name because the Modalis better reflects the emerging gene modulation technology that Company established and provides to the industries”. In conjunction with the corporate name change, the Company will have a new domain name modalistx.com

About Modalis

Modalis is an emerging biotech company that develops therapeutics using its proprietary technology CRISPR-GNDM. Our people, products, and partners believe “every life deserves attention” and our mission is to develop therapeutics primarily for genetic orphan disorders that affect fewer than 200,000 people or fewer than 1 in 2,000.

