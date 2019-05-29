Edison Nation : to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / Edison Nation, Inc., a full-service product development company, today announced that management has been invited to present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational in Los Angeles, California. The investor conference is being held June 4-5, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel.

Edison Nation management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, June 4th and Wednesday, June 5th, 2019, and is scheduled to present as follows:

9th AnnualLD Micro Invitational

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Presentation Time: 11:20 a.m. Pacific time

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Track 5 (11461 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles)

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your LD Micro representative.

About Edison Nation, Inc.

Edison Nation, Inc. is a vertically integrated innovation aggregation and full-service product development and manufacturing company, offering innovation sourcing, design, sales, fulfillment and shipping services. Edison Nation's model is to provide a risk mitigated platform that connects innovators with companies to bring new products to market. For more information, please visit www.edisonnation.com.

Investor Relations:

Greg Falesnik

Managing Director

MZ North America

Direct: 949-385-6449

EDNT@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Edison Nation, Inc.

