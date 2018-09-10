Log in
Edison issues Update on Quantum Genomics (ALQGC)

09/10/2018 | 01:27pm CEST

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Genomics announced that it has enrolled the NEW-HOPE trial faster than expected, with data to come around mid-November (previously around the end of Q119). In our opinion, the faster enrolment rate is positive as this is an open-label trial and hence we suspect that results seen by physicians to date are encouraging. As a reminder, NEW-HOPE is a study of firibastat in 256 hypertensive overweight patients across 25 major US hospitals, with a primary endpoint of change from baseline in office systolic blood pressure (SBP) at week eight.

We have increased our valuation of Quantum Genomics from €207m or €18.45 per share to €281m or €23.46 per share, mainly due to an increase in the probability of success for firibastat for hypertension from 15% to 20% because of the much faster than expected pace of recruitment. This valuation increase was mitigated in part by a slightly larger number of shares outstanding. Otherwise, our financial forecasts are unchanged. 

Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website
www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Maxim Jacobs, +1 646 653 7027
Nathaniel Calloway, +1 646 653 7036
healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn        https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research
Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res
YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv

edison logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
HOT NEWS
