Edison issues initiation on Destiny Pharma (DEST)

LONDON, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destiny Pharma is a virtual antimicrobial discovery company in Phase II clinical studies in the US. Destiny’s XF series of antimicrobial agents are novel, rapidly bactericidal and not associated with bacterial resistance, which typically limits the use of other antimicrobial agents. This makes Destiny’s lead product, XF-73, ideal for the prevention of post-operative infections, an indication in which no other drugs have been approved. We forecast Destiny’s cash reach to at least 2020, with Phase IIb results for XF-73 available at the end of 2019.



We have analysed Destiny Pharma using a risk-adjusted NPV model resulting in a valuation of £89.1m or £2.04 per share, based only on the use of XF-73 in the prevention of Staphylococcal post-surgical infections in high-risk surgical patients. We have assumed the first launch will be in the US in 2022, although it has already partnered in China, and the results of the Phase IIb clinical study, which was fully funded by the IPO proceeds, could enable Destiny to enter into a global licensing transaction on XF-73 as soon as 2020.



Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority .

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Andy Smith, +44 (0)20 3077 5700

Healthcare@edisongroup.com