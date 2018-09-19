Edison issues update on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)
09/19/2018 | 05:15pm CEST
LONDON, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN announced it would be amending the protocol for its ongoing Chinese pivotal trial of varlitinib in biliary tract cancer. The patients being enrolled in China had more severe disease than expected based on historical controls, which manifested as a weaker than expected response to treatment on the trial. Due to delays, the Chinese study may not complete before the ongoing TREETOP study, which would then serve as a pivotal study for approval in China and is expected to complete in 2019.
We have slightly adjusted our valuation of ASLAN to $389m from $399m. This is driven by increased development costs and a longer timeline in China (2020 approval vs 2019 before), as well as lower net cash, and is partly offset by advancing our NPVs.
