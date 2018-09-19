Edison issues update on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN announced it would be amending the protocol for its ongoing Chinese pivotal trial of varlitinib in biliary tract cancer. The patients being enrolled in China had more severe disease than expected based on historical controls, which manifested as a weaker than expected response to treatment on the trial. Due to delays, the Chinese study may not complete before the ongoing TREETOP study, which would then serve as a pivotal study for approval in China and is expected to complete in 2019.



We have slightly adjusted our valuation of ASLAN to $389m from $399m. This is driven by increased development costs and a longer timeline in China (2020 approval vs 2019 before), as well as lower net cash, and is partly offset by advancing our NPVs.



Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority .

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Nathaniel Calloway, +1 646 653 7036

Maxim Jacobs, +1 646 653 7027

healthcare@edisongroup.com