Edison issues update on Immutep (IMMX)

09/27/2018 | 10:36am CEST

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep (IMM:ASE) has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck/Pfizer to investigate the combination of its APC activator eftilagimod alpha (efti) with avelumab in patients with advanced solid tumours. Avelumab is the big pharma pair’s investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI). We view the additional validation from big pharma as a very positive development for Immutep, which could bring the added bonus of early identification of additional target indications. We maintain our valuation at A$510m or A$0.17/share.

Our valuation is unchanged at A$510m, 17c/share (undiluted), or 12c/share after diluting for options and convertible notes. Our valuation includes a modest allowance for expansion of efti indications beyond the ongoing studies in breast, head and neck, melanoma and lung cancers. Gross cash at 30 June was A$23.5m. We assume Immutep will receive a risk-adjusted US$6m IMP731 milestone payment from GSK in FY19, which would extend its cash reach to the end of FY20. 

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website
www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Dr Dennis Hulme, +61 (0)2 8249 8345
Maxim Jacobs, +1 646 653 7027
healthcare@edisongroup.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
