Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Edison issues update on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNGL)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 04:28pm CEST

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potential Chinese tariffs on US LNG and European concerns over the security of gas supply have the potential to alter forecast global gas flows materially. Growing US LNG exports were expected to make a significant contribution in meeting flourishing Chinese gas demand. However, we believe Trump’s trade war and a retaliatory Chinese LNG tariff could see US molecules redirected to other Asian consumers and the European market, a market looking to develop alternatives to Russian piped gas supply. It is difficult to quantify the precise impact of a potential tariff for US LNG on Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd’s (LNGL) valuation. Fundamentally, the impact is likely to be small as we assume fixed price tolling fee arrangements, but current rhetoric on tariffs is likely to be on the minds of project financiers and gas offtakers, potentially delaying project timelines. For now, we maintain our valuation at A$1.01/share (US$3.18/ADR). The political impasse between the US and China could push back first gas from our current 2024 forecast for Magnolia LNG.

Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd is an ASX-listed company devoted to the development of LNG export terminals in the US, Canada and other potential locations. It has traded ADRs.

Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website
www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Sanjeev Bahl, +44 (0)20 3077 5742
Carlos Gomes, +44 (0)20 3077 5722
oilandgas@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research
Twitterwww.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:30pPREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL : Signs Agreement with Asterion Cannabis Inc. to License Natural Health Products and Engages Monster Media, LLC to Provide Investor Relations Services
AQ
05:30pHYBRID CAR MARKET TO GROW AT A CAGR OF 16.6% BY 2024, FOCUSING ON TOP KEY PLAYERS &NDASH; TOYOTA MOTOR CORP, GENERAL MOTORS CO, FORD MOTOR CO, BMW, VOLKSWAGEN AG : "Hybrid Car Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024” with coming years Industries Trends, projections of Global Growth, Major key player and Case study, Review, Share, Size, Effect.
AQ
05:30pFISKARS CORPORATION : Acquisition of Own Shares 15.08.2018
AQ
05:29pCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
05:29pTrend Toward Entrepreneurship among Millennials and Gen-Z’ers Reflected in Entrepreneurs’ Organization Growth, Reinforced by New Deloitte Survey
BU
05:26pPRIMELINE ENERGY : Announces Repayment of Tranche A Bonds
AQ
05:25pOil falls as U.S. crude inventories jump unexpectedly
RE
05:25pEVERBRIDGE : Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits selects Everbridge's critical event management platform
AQ
05:25pAUSCRETE : Environment and Economy are Focuses of Auscrete Corp.’s (ASCK) Distinctive Concrete Product
AQ
05:25pCISCO : Problem. Solved. Creating a Culture of Impactful Innovation That Can Change the World
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Lifts Stake In Apple -- WSJ
2S&P 500 : Resurgent dollar sends commodities and emerging markets reeling again
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : 2Q Net Profit Down 2%, Misses Expectation
4MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
5BP : BP : offloads last two stranded oil cargoes to Shandong refiner - sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.