PRESS RELEASE

EDISON: PUBLICATION OF THE NOTICE SPECIAL SAVING SHARESHOLDERS'S MEETING OF MAY 27, 28 AND 30, 2020 AND OF THE CONCERNING DOCUMENTS

Milan, April 26, 2020 - Edison informs that the Notice of the Special Shareholders' Meeting of savings shares of May 27, 2020 (on first calling), on 28 May, 2020 (on second calling) and on May 29, 2020 (on third calling) and the illustrative Reports of the common representative of the savings shareholders, with the related motions for resolution, on the issues on the agenda are available to the public, at the Company's headquarters, on Edison Spa website (https://www.edison.it/en/) and on the authorized storage system "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

Public disclosure requirements under CONSOB Resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as amended.

***

