Edison: publication of the Notice Special Saving Sharesholders's Meeting of May 27, 28 and 30, 2020 and of the concerning documents

04/26/2020 | 02:28pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

EDISON: PUBLICATION OF THE NOTICE SPECIAL SAVING SHARESHOLDERS'S MEETING OF MAY 27, 28 AND 30, 2020 AND OF THE CONCERNING DOCUMENTS

Milan, April 26, 2020 - Edison informs that the Notice of the Special Shareholders' Meeting of savings shares of May 27, 2020 (on first calling), on 28 May, 2020 (on second calling) and on May 29, 2020 (on third calling) and the illustrative Reports of the common representative of the savings shareholders, with the related motions for resolution, on the issues on the agenda are available to the public, at the Company's headquarters, on Edison Spa website (https://www.edison.it/en/) and on the authorized storage system "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

Public disclosure requirements under CONSOB Resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as amended.

***

Edison Press Office

http://www.edison.it/it/contatti-2; http://www.edison.it/it/media

Elena Distaso, 338 2500609, elena.distaso@edison.it;

Lucia Caltagirone, 331 6283718, lucia.caltagirone@edison.it;

Lorenzo Matucci, 337 1500332, lorenzo.matucci@edison.it

Edison Investor Relations: https://www.edison.it/it/investor-relations

Valeria Minazzi Investor Relator 02 6222 7889 - valeria.minazzi@edison.it; investor.relations@edison.it

Disclaimer

Edison S.p.A. published this content on 26 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2020 18:27:04 UTC
