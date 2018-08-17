Edmentum : and Boulevard Arts Partner to Build Augmented Reality Courses and Reach the Next Generation of Learners

Edmentum and Boulevard Arts leverage augmented reality within courseware to drive equity and opportunity for all students

Edmentum (edmentum.com), a global leader and the original pioneer in online teaching and learning programs, announced a new partnership with Boulevard Arts. Edmentum and Boulevard Arts will partner closely over the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years to build a full suite of augmented reality (AR) activities for humanities courses – including English 9-12, World History, U.S. History, and Art Appreciation and History. This unique partnership brings together Boulevard’s industry-leading expertise in developing high-quality virtual, augmented, and mixed reality experiences with Edmentum’s proven, 60-year history in digital curriculum, assessments, and education consulting to create new levels of student engagement and personalized learning.

“Boulevard Arts is one of the premier developers of virtual and augmented reality experiences and I have tremendous respect for the work Elizabeth Reede and her team have done to further arts education, equity, and immersive experiences for all kids. Our partnership opens up endless possibilities to students and educators,” said Jamie Candee, president and CEO of Edmentum. “Augmented reality learning experiences allow us to break down traditional barriers of accessibility and achieve our mission of bringing outcome-based educational programming to every child.”

Edmentum delivers rigorous, research-based digital curriculum that helps to personalize learning and meets the evolving needs of schools and districts. Boulevard Arts, alternatively, is comprised of professional curators, educators, and engineers who are deeply committed to partnering with museums and cultural heritage sites to develop arts-based experiences shared through augmented, virtual, and mixed reality technologies. This partnership will bring to life rich visuals and media to which students all around the country might not otherwise have access.

"Boulevard is pleased to be teaming up with Edmentum to provide new learning opportunities for students throughout the U.S.,” said Elizabeth L. Reede, Co-Founder and CEO of Boulevard Arts. “Our arts-based interdisciplinary content seamlessly integrated with Edmentum’s course offerings will foster excitement and introduce a new and innovative means of educational engagement through augmented reality technology.”

For the first project, Edmentum and Boulevard Arts are developing several AR activities to be folded into Edmentum’s English 9A and 9B courses, and will continue to create AR experiences for additional courses in the future. Please contact Edmentum for further information.

Edmentum

Edmentum, Inc. is committed to making it easier for educators to individualize learning for every student through simple technology, high-quality content, and actionable data. Founded in innovation, Edmentum’s powerful learning solutions blend technology with individual teaching approaches. Edmentum is committed to being educators’ most trusted partner in creating successful student outcomes everywhere learning occurs. Built on over fifty years of experience in education, Edmentum solutions currently support educators and students in more than 40,000 schools nationwide. For more information, visit edmentum.com.

Boulevard Arts

Boulevard brings art, architecture, and culture to people around the world. Partnering with leading museums and cultural sites, Boulevard revolutionizes the way the world looks at the arts through virtual, augmented and mixed reality technology. With 21st-century innovation and dynamic content, Boulevard is reshaping the landscape of storytelling and bringing history to life for anyone, anywhere, anytime. For the latest from Boulevard, please visit www.blvrd.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

