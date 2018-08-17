Edmentum : and Boulevard Arts Partner to Build Augmented Reality Courses and Reach the Next Generation of Learners

Edmentum (edmentum.com),
a global leader and the original pioneer in online teaching and learning
programs, announced a new partnership with Boulevard Arts. Edmentum and
Boulevard Arts will partner closely over the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school
years to build a full suite of augmented reality (AR) activities for
humanities courses – including English 9-12, World History, U.S.
History, and Art Appreciation and History. This unique partnership
brings together Boulevard’s industry-leading expertise in developing
high-quality virtual, augmented, and mixed reality experiences with
Edmentum’s proven, 60-year history in digital curriculum, assessments,
and education consulting to create new levels of student engagement and
personalized learning.
“Boulevard Arts is one of the premier developers of virtual and
augmented reality experiences and I have tremendous respect for the work
Elizabeth Reede and her team have done to further arts education,
equity, and immersive experiences for all kids. Our partnership opens up
endless possibilities to students and educators,” said Jamie Candee,
president and CEO of Edmentum. “Augmented reality learning experiences
allow us to break down traditional barriers of accessibility and achieve
our mission of bringing outcome-based educational programming to every
child.”
Edmentum delivers rigorous, research-based digital curriculum that helps
to personalize learning and meets the evolving needs of schools and
districts. Boulevard Arts, alternatively, is comprised of professional
curators, educators, and engineers who are deeply committed to
partnering with museums and cultural heritage sites to develop
arts-based experiences shared through augmented, virtual, and mixed
reality technologies. This partnership will bring to life rich visuals
and media to which students all around the country might not otherwise
have access.
"Boulevard is pleased to be teaming up with Edmentum to provide new
learning opportunities for students throughout the U.S.,” said Elizabeth
L. Reede, Co-Founder and CEO of Boulevard Arts. “Our arts-based
interdisciplinary content seamlessly integrated with Edmentum’s course
offerings will foster excitement and introduce a new and innovative
means of educational engagement through augmented reality technology.”
For the first project, Edmentum and Boulevard Arts are developing
several AR activities to be folded into Edmentum’s English 9A and 9B
courses, and will continue to create AR experiences for additional
courses in the future. Please contact Edmentum for further information.
Edmentum
Edmentum, Inc. is committed to making it easier for educators to
individualize learning for every student through simple technology,
high-quality content, and actionable data. Founded in innovation,
Edmentum’s powerful learning solutions blend technology with individual
teaching approaches. Edmentum is committed to being educators’ most
trusted partner in creating successful student outcomes everywhere
learning occurs. Built on over fifty years of experience in education,
Edmentum solutions currently support educators and students in more than
40,000 schools nationwide. For more information, visit edmentum.com.
Boulevard Arts
Boulevard brings art, architecture, and culture to people around the
world. Partnering with leading museums and cultural sites, Boulevard
revolutionizes the way the world looks at the arts through virtual,
augmented and mixed reality technology. With 21st-century innovation and
dynamic content, Boulevard is reshaping the landscape of storytelling
and bringing history to life for anyone, anywhere, anytime. For the
latest from Boulevard, please visit www.blvrd.com,
and follow us on Twitter,
Facebook
and Instagram.
