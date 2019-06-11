Edmentum and Total Package Hockey Partner to Support Student-Athlete Success

Edmentum,
a global education leader and a pioneer in online teaching and learning
solutions, has announced a partnership with Total Package Hockey (TPH),
the leading hockey service provider in positively impacting the lives of
student-athletes through hockey. This innovative partnership brings
together TPH’s commitment to the academic success of student-athletes
and Edmentum’s extensive history in digital curriculum, adaptive
assessments, and educational consulting. This unique blend of core
instruction and mentoring is designed to facilitate a positive,
individualized approach to learning.
Total Package Hockey will use Edmentum’s EdOptions Academy to drive
forward academic support of student-athletes within TPH Centers of
Excellence. Edmentum’s EdOptions Academy is fully accredited through
AdvancEd®. Highly qualified, state-certified teachers experienced in
online instruction deliver research-based curricula through a wholly
virtual environment. TPH Centers of Excellence are focused environments
where dedicated student-athletes train with innovative hockey training
methods, play to their fullest potential, and study through blending
online learning with EdOptions Academy.
“We’re thrilled to partner with the tremendous team at Total Package
Hockey,” said Ryan Hagedorn, Edmentum’s chief operating officer. “We
know that every student’s learning journey is different, and we are
committed to providing high-quality curriculum and instruction that is
flexible enough to meet each of student’s unique needs. We are honored
to be a part of TPH's innovative and engaging program for
student-athletes.”
Student-athletes are offered a one-of-a-kind, personalized experience
that affords the flexibility to succeed in a blended learning
environment. Regularly scheduled live lessons, weekly goal setting,
tutoring sessions, and virtual office hours all work together to ensure
that students feel supported and engaged every step of the way. Students
are presented with a wide range of core, college preparatory, and
Advanced Placement® courses, all of which are NCAA® approved.
Additionally, students have easy access to a dedicated guidance
counselor during their academic journey, ensuring compliance with NCAA
Eligibility Center requirements.
“This unique and powerful partnership combines proven, accredited online
learning with hands-on, state-of-the-art training and instruction,” said
Nathan Bowen, Total Package Hockey chief executive officer. “We are
tremendously proud of our Centers of Excellence, our team, and the
success experienced through our work with Edmentum.”
In just six years, four Center of Excellence alumni have been drafted to
the National Hockey League (NHL), and 35 have made NCAA commitments.
What’s more, over the last two years, TPH student-athletes who studied
through EdOptions Academy achieved a 100-percent graduation rate, while
the Center of Excellence model has helped produce student-athletes
committed to or currently attending 18 universities listed in U.S.
News’ Best National Universities.
About Edmentum
Edmentum, Inc., is committed to making it easier for educators to
individualize learning for every student through simple technology,
high-quality content, and actionable data. Founded in innovation,
Edmentum’s powerful learning programs blend technology with individual
teaching approaches. Edmentum is committed to being educators' most
trusted partner in creating successful student outcomes everywhere
learning occurs. Edmentum solutions currently support educators and
students in more than 40,000 schools nationwide. For more information,
visit edmentum.com.
About Total Package Hockey
Founded in 2001, it is TPH’s vision to become the world leader in
positively impacting the lives of student-athletes through the game of
hockey. Through academics, mentorship, and athletics, TPH prides itself
on operating at a standard that exceeds expectations of
student-athletes, families, coaches, advisors, and all other entities of
the hockey world. With platforms that include association management,
elite prospects programs, tournaments and showcases, camps and clinics,
and its hallmark Center of Excellence academy model, Total Package
Hockey has assisted in the academic, athletic and hockey development of
over 600 players who have advanced to junior, collegiate, and
professional hockey. For more information, visit www.totalpackagehockey.com/.
Total Package Hockey and TPH are trademarks of Innovative V LLC.
AdvancED is a trademark of Advance Education, Inc.
Advanced Placement is a trademark of the College Board.
NCAA is a trademark of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.
Edmentum and EdOptions Academy are trademarks of Edmentum, Inc.
