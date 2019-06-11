Edmentum and Total Package Hockey Partner to Support Student-Athlete Success

Total Package Hockey student-athletes who studied through EdOptions Academy achieved a 100% graduation rate over past two years

Edmentum, a global education leader and a pioneer in online teaching and learning solutions, has announced a partnership with Total Package Hockey (TPH), the leading hockey service provider in positively impacting the lives of student-athletes through hockey. This innovative partnership brings together TPH’s commitment to the academic success of student-athletes and Edmentum’s extensive history in digital curriculum, adaptive assessments, and educational consulting. This unique blend of core instruction and mentoring is designed to facilitate a positive, individualized approach to learning.

Total Package Hockey will use Edmentum’s EdOptions Academy to drive forward academic support of student-athletes within TPH Centers of Excellence. Edmentum’s EdOptions Academy is fully accredited through AdvancEd®. Highly qualified, state-certified teachers experienced in online instruction deliver research-based curricula through a wholly virtual environment. TPH Centers of Excellence are focused environments where dedicated student-athletes train with innovative hockey training methods, play to their fullest potential, and study through blending online learning with EdOptions Academy.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the tremendous team at Total Package Hockey,” said Ryan Hagedorn, Edmentum’s chief operating officer. “We know that every student’s learning journey is different, and we are committed to providing high-quality curriculum and instruction that is flexible enough to meet each of student’s unique needs. We are honored to be a part of TPH's innovative and engaging program for student-athletes.”

Student-athletes are offered a one-of-a-kind, personalized experience that affords the flexibility to succeed in a blended learning environment. Regularly scheduled live lessons, weekly goal setting, tutoring sessions, and virtual office hours all work together to ensure that students feel supported and engaged every step of the way. Students are presented with a wide range of core, college preparatory, and Advanced Placement® courses, all of which are NCAA® approved. Additionally, students have easy access to a dedicated guidance counselor during their academic journey, ensuring compliance with NCAA Eligibility Center requirements.

“This unique and powerful partnership combines proven, accredited online learning with hands-on, state-of-the-art training and instruction,” said Nathan Bowen, Total Package Hockey chief executive officer. “We are tremendously proud of our Centers of Excellence, our team, and the success experienced through our work with Edmentum.”

In just six years, four Center of Excellence alumni have been drafted to the National Hockey League (NHL), and 35 have made NCAA commitments. What’s more, over the last two years, TPH student-athletes who studied through EdOptions Academy achieved a 100-percent graduation rate, while the Center of Excellence model has helped produce student-athletes committed to or currently attending 18 universities listed in U.S. News’ Best National Universities.

About Edmentum

Edmentum, Inc., is committed to making it easier for educators to individualize learning for every student through simple technology, high-quality content, and actionable data. Founded in innovation, Edmentum’s powerful learning programs blend technology with individual teaching approaches. Edmentum is committed to being educators' most trusted partner in creating successful student outcomes everywhere learning occurs. Edmentum solutions currently support educators and students in more than 40,000 schools nationwide. For more information, visit edmentum.com.

About Total Package Hockey

Founded in 2001, it is TPH’s vision to become the world leader in positively impacting the lives of student-athletes through the game of hockey. Through academics, mentorship, and athletics, TPH prides itself on operating at a standard that exceeds expectations of student-athletes, families, coaches, advisors, and all other entities of the hockey world. With platforms that include association management, elite prospects programs, tournaments and showcases, camps and clinics, and its hallmark Center of Excellence academy model, Total Package Hockey has assisted in the academic, athletic and hockey development of over 600 players who have advanced to junior, collegiate, and professional hockey. For more information, visit www.totalpackagehockey.com/.

