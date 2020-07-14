Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Edmond de Rothschild Suisse : Factsheet - ERRES Swiss - June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

JULY 2020

EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD REAL ESTATE SICAV - SWISS

STRATEGY

Edmond de Rothschild Real Estate SICAV - Swiss («ERRES») invests in properties throughout Switzerland. The fund focuses its investment strategy on generating a stable rental yield on its properties, with complementary value creation on assets under construction, renovation or repositioning. In order to implement this strategy, the SICAV's target sector allocation breaks down into two-thirds residential properties to ensure recurring and stable income and one-third commercial properties (offices and artisanal) to boost results. Geo- graphically, around three-quarters of the properties are concentrated in the Lake Geneva area and the balance in the dynamic urban centers of the rest of Switzerland. The portfolio is mainly made up of assets of CHF 10 to 60 million.

STOCK MARKET PERFORMANCE AS OF 30.06.2020

Market price (CHF) :

145.5

Premium:

25.2 %

Market capitalisation (MCHF) :

1'333

Index premium:

31.9 %

Trading volume over

55.3

Index Weighting:

2.65%

3 months (MCHF):

Volatility over 12 months:

11.48

Sharpe Ratio

0.48

(risk-free-0.50%):

STOCK MARKET EVOLUTION OVER 12 MONTHS

120

115

110

105

100

95

90

85

06/19

07/19

08/19

09/19

10/19

11/19

12/19

01/20

02/20

03/20

04/20

05/20

06/20

TR ERRES |

TR SWIIT

MAIN FEATURES

Structure:

SICAV

Name of SICAV:

Edmond de Rothschild Real Estate

Name of subfund:

Edmond de Rothschild Real Estate - Swiss

Domicile of SICAV:

Switzerland

Asset class:

Direct property holdings in Switzerland

Currency:

CHF

Date launched:

16.03.2011

Financial year ends:

31 March

NAV calculated:

Semi-annually

Share subscriptions /

Traded on SIX Swiss Exchange

redemptions:

Liquidity:

Daily on the stockmarket

ISIN:

CH0124238004

Telekurs code:

12423800

Ticker symbol:

ERRES

Benchmark:

SXI Real Estate Funds Broad (TR)

Category of shares:

A (distribution)

Distribution:

Annual

Investment Manager:

Edmond de Rothschild REIM (Suisse) SA

Executive Manager:

CACEIS (Switzerland) SA

Custodian:

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Auditor:

KPMG S.A.

Official notifications:

in Le Temps and the FOSC

Tax breaks:

Exempt for Swiss private investors

Tax value per share

CHF 8.39

(at 31.12.2019):

ANNUAL PERFORMANCES (DIVIDEND REINVESTED)

2011*

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Since

inception**

ERRES SWISS

12.25%

-0.23%

-9.23%

16.54%

9.78%

11.63%

13.06%

-7.09%

24.26%

-4.28%

81.39%

SWIIT index

3.61%

6.27%

-2.77%

14.99%

4.17%

6.85%

6.60%

-5.32%

20.67%

-1.64%

61.14%

*from 16.03.2011 to 31.12.2011

|**from 16.03.2011 to 30.06.2020

EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD,BOLD BUILDERS OF THE FUTURE.

EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD - REAL ESTATE SICAV - SWISS

KEY FIGURES FROM LAST ANNUAL REPORT AS OF 31.03.2020

Gross asset value:

CHF 1 472 589 329.59

Distribution:

CHF 3.50 / action

Rental loss rate:

2.95%

Net asset value:

CHF 1 077 780 342.94

Payout-ratio:

97.75%

Debt financing ratio:

25.24%

NAV / share:

CHF 117.60

Investment yield:

TER Ref (GAV) :

0.70%

EBIT-margin:

71.35%

(12 months from 1.04.19 to 31.03.20)

3.54%

TER Ref (MV) :

0.79%

MANAGER'S COMMENTARY:

PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS

ERRES' annual report as at 31 March 2020 published in June 2020 is available on the SICAV's website: http://www.edr-realestatesicav.ch/default-fr.aspx.

ERRES' good annual results 2019/20 reflect the portfolio's excellent positioning in terms of location, vacancy risk and environmental profile.

In particular, we note the following:

  • Reduction in the vacancy rate from 3.14% to 2.95%, underlining the quality of the properties in the portfolio, their good location and the manag- er's ability to adapt to market developments.
  • Increase of 26.30% in net income thanks to qualitative acquisitions and good cost control: TER(GAV) stabilised at 0.70%.
  • Reduction of the debt ratio from 29.78% to 25.54% and reduction of the weighted average cost of mortgages from 1.37% to 1.32%.

On this basis, we therefore envisage the distribution of a dividend of CHF 3.50 per share, entirely derived from the net profit of the financial year. After this distribution, the retained earnings will amount to more than CHF 2.81, i.e. almost one year's distribution will be placed in reserve.

In parallel, the Investment Manager extended the coverage of environmental and societal issues through an innovative initiative and thus became the first Swiss real estate fund to be included in the Swiss Sustainable Real Estate Index (SSREI).

Evolution of distribution

CHF/action 

CHF/action

4,0

4,0

3,5

3,5

3,0

3,0

2,5

2,5

2,0

2,0

1,5

1,5

1,0

1,0

0,5

0,5

0

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Net income  Capital gains

Evolution of NAV

VNI/action 

VNI/action

120

120

118

0.44%

118

1.84%

116

116

1.98%

114

114

112

2.43%

112

110

1.84%

110

108

108

106

106

104

104

102

102

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

NAV  Evolution

Evolution of rent default rate

% 

%

5,00

5,00

4,30%

4,50

4,50

3,88%

4,00

3,79%

4,00

3,50

3,50

3,37%

3,14%

3,00

3,00

3,03%

2,95%

2,50

2,50

2,00

2,00

1,50

1,50

1,00

1,00

0,50

0,50

0,00

0,00

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Evolution of rent default rate

DISCLAIMER

Edmond de Rothschild Real Estate SICAV (the «SICAV»), Geneva, is an externally managed société d'investissement à capital variable incorporated in Switzerland in the «real estate» category, as defined in the Swiss Collective Investment Schemes Act (CISA). The SICAV has delegated administration, management and distribution to its Fund Management Company, CACEIS (Switzerland) SA, Nyon, which has in turn delegated the SICAV's investment management and the exclusive distribution of its shares to Edmond de Rothschild REIM (Suisse) SA, in Geneva, which also has sub-distribution authority. Edmond de Rothschild REIM (Suisse) SA has sub-delegated the distribution, in particular to Edmond de Rothschild (Suisse) SA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, Lausanne is the SICAV's custodian. Subscriptions shall be valid only of the basis of the current prospectus including the investment regulations and articles of association, together with the simplified prospectus and the latest annual report (or semi-annual report if it is more recent). These documents may be obtained free of charge from the headquarters of the SICAV, Edmond de Rothschild (Suisse) SA, rue de Hesse 18, 1204 Geneva, from CACEIS (Switzerland) SA, Route de Signy 35, 1260 Nyon and from any sub-distributors.

This document is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to make or liquidate an investment or to effect any other type of transaction in relation to the SICAV. Nor does it constitute a public tender or an offer or solicitation to subscribe shares in the SICAV. The SICAV, CACEIS (Switzerland) SA, Edmond de Rothschild REIM (Suisse) SA and Edmond de Rothschild (Suisse) SA do not warrant the accuracy or exhaustiveness of this document, and disclaim all liability for losses that could arise from using the information herein. This document reflects the opinions of the SICAV. Investors are advised to examine the content hereof with a financial adviser to ascertain whether an investment in the SICAV is appropriate in view of each investor's circumstances, taking account of his investment objectives, risk profile and personal, financial, regulatory and tax situation. All investments entail risks, particularly the risk of fluctuations in values and returns. Historical performances and financial market scenarios are no guarantee of present or future returns. Any data on performances mentioned herein do not include fees and other charges levied upon the issue and redemption of the SICAV's shares. Any reproduction of this document, in whole or in part, is prohibited without the SICAV's prior consent in writing.

The main investment objective of each subfund shall be to preserve the substance of capital invested long term and to distribute appropriate income. To the extent possible the SICAV's Board of Directors and Investment Manager shall strive to pursue the specific investment strategy drawn up for each subfund as set out in the SICAV's Term Sheets relating to the investment regulations. The implementation of said strategies may nevertheless be subject to constraints and to regulatory and legal procedures such as the Swiss rules on purchasing property for residential purposes. No assurance can be given by the SICAV, the Board of Directors, the Fund Management Company or the Investment Manager that residential property contemplated for purchase by the SICAV will be confirmed by the relevant federal and/or cantonal authorities as not being subject to said constraints and procedures.

This document is not intended for persons subject to legislation prohibiting their access to such information by virtue of their nationality or domicile. In particular, the SICAV has not filed and will not file an application with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for authorisation to offer or sell its shares to the public under the Securities Act of 1933. The SICAV is not and will not be registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 as amended. This document may not be distributed, and shares in the SICAV may not be offered, in the United States of America or in any territory, possession or region that is subject to its jurisdiction.

CONTACT

EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD REAL ESTATE SICAV -18, rue de Hesse - CH-1204 Geneva - www.edr-realestatesicav.ch

EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD,BOLD BUILDERS OF THE FUTURE.

Disclaimer

Edmond de Rothschild Real Estate SICAV published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 16:00:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:15pFIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:15pTESLA : German Court Bans Tesla From Advertising 'Autonomous' Driving
DJ
12:11pINTESA SANPAOLO : Bid For UBI Reaches 2.016% - Bourse Data
RE
12:11pVOLKSWAGEN : VW to shift centre of software development to Audi
RE
12:11pQLIRO PUBL : Group removes its subsidiaries' previous financial targets. The Group's goal is to complete the split-up during 20202020-07-14 - Regulatory press release
PU
12:11pDISCOVERY : Sales announces launch of onegraph
PU
12:10pMUNICH RE : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
12:10pALYI Leverages $100 Million ICO To Make $300 Million Entry Into $2 Billion Niche Within $1 Trillion Electric Vehicle Market
NE
12:09pPIETRO ROSA TBM : Signs Multi-year Agreement With Boeing to Supply Titanium Forgings
BU
12:07pFirst Sentinel Plc - Issue of Green Finance Preference Shares
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. - o..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
5ANTOFAGASTA PLC : Copper retreats from 2-year high as U.S.-China tension flares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group