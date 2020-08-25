Lysaker August 25 2020 Highlights from 2Q report: o Solid results despite full quarter with COVID-19 impact o NGAAP EBITDA adjusted: o Q2: 13,9m with 14% EBITDA margin o YTD: 25,8m with 11,9% EBITDA margin o Establishing FMG in Denmark through carve-out of ADAM from SIRVA o Strengthening foothold in Sweden by acquiring Move4U in Malmo o New CFO o Internal improvement program initiated The second quarter and half-year 2020 report is enclosed to this announcement. For further information, please contact: Tore Martinsen (CEO) Øystein Leivestad (CFO) www.firstmovergroup.no

