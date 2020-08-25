Lysaker August 25 2020
Highlights from 2Q report:
o Solid results despite full quarter with COVID-19 impact
o NGAAP EBITDA adjusted:
o Q2: 13,9m with 14% EBITDA margin
o YTD: 25,8m with 11,9% EBITDA margin
o Establishing FMG in Denmark through carve-out of ADAM from SIRVA
o Strengthening foothold in Sweden by acquiring Move4U in Malmo
o New CFO
o Internal improvement program initiated
The second quarter and half-year 2020 report is enclosed to this announcement.
