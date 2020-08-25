Log in
First Mover Group: 2Q Financial results

08/25/2020 | 11:52am EDT
Lysaker August 25 2020

Highlights from 2Q report:
   o	Solid results despite full quarter with COVID-19 impact
   o	NGAAP EBITDA adjusted:
     o	  Q2: 13,9m with 14% EBITDA margin
     o	  YTD: 25,8m with 11,9% EBITDA margin 	
   o	Establishing FMG in Denmark through carve-out of ADAM from SIRVA
   o	Strengthening foothold in Sweden by acquiring Move4U in Malmo
   o	New CFO
   o	Internal improvement program initiated

The second quarter and half-year 2020 report is enclosed to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:
Tore Martinsen (CEO)
Øystein Leivestad (CFO)

www.firstmovergroup.no

© Oslo Bors ASA, source Oslo Stock Exchange

