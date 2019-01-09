Log in
Edom Technology : AEC-Q100 Compliant, Automotive Integrated-Coil Step-down “micro DC/DC” Converters XDL601/XDL602 series

01/09/2019 | 10:34pm EST

Torex Semiconductor Ltd. (Tokyo Japan: President, Koji Shibamiya, 6616: 1st section at Tokyo Stock Exchange) has launched the XDL601/XDL602 series of HiSAT-COT (*) control and 1.5A coil-integrated step-down 'micro DC/DC' converters for automotive applications.

The XDL601/XDL602 series consist of ultra-compact step-down DC/DC converters with integrated coils and control ICs. Simply adding two ceramic capacitors to their external components can make it possible to create a power supply circuit with a maximum of 1.5A, and a 50% or greater reduction in space compared to structures using stand-alone DC/DC converters. Since the coil is built-in, board layouts can be simplified to minimize malfunctions, noise, and other problems arising from component placement or wire routing.

The input voltage can range from 2.5V - 5.5V and the output voltage from 0.8V - 3.6V (standard voltage settings exist), with a switching frequency of 3.0MHz and a circuit system which employs synchronous rectification. The operating mode uses 'HiSAT-COT (*) control' which has outstanding transient response characteristics, and allows either 'PWM control' or 'PWM/PFM automatic switching control' to be selected depending on the application. 'PWM control' is capable of suppressing output ripple voltage to a low level, while 'PWM/PFM automatic switching control' can achieve high efficiency over all load ranges from light to heavy loading.

The XDL601/XDL602 series are compliant with AEC-Q100 Grade 2, at an operating temperature range of -40℃to +105℃.

Their package is an ultra-compact DFN3625-11A (3.6 x 2.5 x h1.6mm) which uses a wettable flank structure (Figure 1). Fillets are formed at the sides of the terminal, allowing automatic visual inspections of solder joints to be performed.

(*) HiSAT-COT is a proprietary high-speed transient response technology for DC/DC converter which was developed by Torex. It is Ideal for the LSI's that require high precision and high stability power supply voltage.

Features of the XDL601/XDL602 Series

  • AEC-Q100 compliant step-down DC/DC solutions which are of the smallest class in the world
  • Low noise
  • Outstanding heat dissipation
  • Wettable flank structure
  • AEC-Q100 Grade 2 compliant

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 03:33:01 UTC
