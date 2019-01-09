Edom Technology : AEC-Q100 Compliant, Automotive Integrated-Coil Step-down “micro DC/DC” Converters XDL601/XDL602 series

Torex Semiconductor Ltd. (Tokyo Japan: President, Koji Shibamiya, 6616: 1st section at Tokyo Stock Exchange) has launched the XDL601/XDL602 series of HiSAT-COT (*) control and 1.5A coil-integrated step-down 'micro DC/DC' converters for automotive applications.

The XDL601/XDL602 series consist of ultra-compact step-down DC/DC converters with integrated coils and control ICs. Simply adding two ceramic capacitors to their external components can make it possible to create a power supply circuit with a maximum of 1.5A, and a 50% or greater reduction in space compared to structures using stand-alone DC/DC converters. Since the coil is built-in, board layouts can be simplified to minimize malfunctions, noise, and other problems arising from component placement or wire routing.

The input voltage can range from 2.5V - 5.5V and the output voltage from 0.8V - 3.6V (standard voltage settings exist), with a switching frequency of 3.0MHz and a circuit system which employs synchronous rectification. The operating mode uses 'HiSAT-COT (*) control' which has outstanding transient response characteristics, and allows either 'PWM control' or 'PWM/PFM automatic switching control' to be selected depending on the application. 'PWM control' is capable of suppressing output ripple voltage to a low level, while 'PWM/PFM automatic switching control' can achieve high efficiency over all load ranges from light to heavy loading.

The XDL601/XDL602 series are compliant with AEC-Q100 Grade 2, at an operating temperature range of -40℃to +105℃.

Their package is an ultra-compact DFN3625-11A (3.6 x 2.5 x h1.6mm) which uses a wettable flank structure (Figure 1). Fillets are formed at the sides of the terminal, allowing automatic visual inspections of solder joints to be performed.



(*) HiSAT-COT is a proprietary high-speed transient response technology for DC/DC converter which was developed by Torex. It is Ideal for the LSI's that require high precision and high stability power supply voltage.

Features of the XDL601/XDL602 Series