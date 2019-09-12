Log in
Edom Technology : AEC-Q100 (Grade2) Compliant,36V Input 300mA Low supply current, Expanded Lineup of High speed voltage regulator XD6702 series

09/12/2019
Torex Semiconductor Ltd. (Tokyo Japan: President, Koji Shibamiya, 6616: 1st section at Tokyo Stock Exchange) has launched the XD6702 as a new serie of AEC-Q100 (Grade2) compliant voltage regulator.

The XD6702 series are CMOS high-speed voltage regulator ICs with a 36 V input and low supply current. The output voltage is fixed internally by laser trimming and can be set from 1.8V to 18.0V in 0.1V steps. (Standard Voltage 1.8V, 2.5V, 2.8V, 3.0V, 3.3V, 5.0V, 8.0V).

The over-current protection circuit and overheat protection circuit are built-in. The protection circuits activates when output current or junction temperature reaches the limiting current or temperature.

Output voltages will vary as a result of changes in load current or fluctuations in input voltage. Changes in output voltage could cause malfunctions or other problems in devices at later stages, so such changes must be kept to a minimum. To do so, load-transient responsiveness is important for responding to changes in load current. The XD6702 series have quiescent currents which are smaller than those of conventional bipolar regulators and also exhibit high-speed responsiveness.

The package is high-density mounting type SOT-89-5. (Sourece: Torex website)

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 04:21:05 UTC
