Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Edom Technology : Advanced Qi® -Compliant Transmitter from STMicroelectronics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 04:11am CEST

Advanced Qi® -Compliant Transmitter from STMicroelectronics Ensures Fast and Stable 15W Multi-Coil Wireless Charging for Mobile Devices


The STMicroelectronics STWBC-MC 15W wireless battery-charger transmitter can control multiple charging coils, making charging less dependent on the precise position of the battery-powered device.

Compliant with the latest Qi® 1.2.4 specification, the STWBC-MC is the first transmitter specifically designed to support the Qi MP-A15 EPP (Extended Power Profile) topology. In addition to detecting a valid receiver and selecting the most efficient coil for power transfer, it ensures extended Foreign Object Detection (FOD) through bi-directional communication with the receiver. The STWBC-MC also supports the proprietary wireless fast-charge extensions of leading smartphone manufacturers.

To ensure fast and stable charging for all types of devices, the STWBC-MC monitors coil current and voltage. By integrating a digital DC-DC controller, it delivers the required power to the coil at a fixed frequency and so minimizes interference with other systems inside smartphones and tablets. Given the EU's intention to extend the scope of the Radio Equipment Directive (RED) to include wireless-charging transmitters, and restrict H-field emissions above 145kHz to -5dBm, the STWBC-MC's low-EMI design eases compliance.

ST's patented triple-path modulation technique for communication between the transmitter and receiver increases noise immunity and the IC's low standby consumption minimizes wasted energy when not charging.

Users can start development quickly using the STEVAL-ISB047V1 evaluation kit for the STWBC-MC and the STSW-STWBCGUI graphical user interface for ST's STWBC transmitter ICs. The GUI can be used to download the STSW-ISB047FW dedicated firmware for the STWBC-MC, and to monitor performance and fine-tune parameters.

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 02:10:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:40aGENERAL MOTORS : Cadillac headquarters returns to Detroit after 4 years in NYC
AQ
04:36aCOSTCO WHOLESALE : In Atascadero, Susan Funk is our top choice for City Council
AQ
04:36aMAZDA MOTOR : Production and Sales Results for August 2018 (Flash Report)
PU
04:36aKeppel Corp., Singapore Press Holdings Plan to Take Control of M1
DJ
04:35aDOMINION ENERGY : MRTC seeks emergency funds to address trail slides
AQ
04:34aDOMINION ENERGY : Mon River Trails Conservancy seeks $10K from Monongalia County Commission
AQ
04:31aFINAL DEADLINE NOTICE : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against GDS Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GDS
GL
04:26aWEBEX UPDATE : September 26, 2018
PU
04:26aSUNFONDA : Yinchuan Porsche center trial drive ended successfully ...
PU
04:21aUNISYS : MILITARY Unisys to Compete for $12.1 Billion Federal Contract
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE Russell includes China stocks in boon to battered market
2TARGET CORPORATION : Amazon turns to toys, home goods in latest brick-and-mortar trial
3LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC : LAMB WESTON : Declares Quarterly Dividend
4CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH : shareholders approve $5-billion Constellation investment
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : UK car output falls 13 percent in August

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.