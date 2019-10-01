Log in
Edom Technology : Akoustis Ships Pre-Production Tandem 5.2 GHz/5.6 GHz WiFi BAW Filters to Tier-1 SoC Customer

10/01/2019 | 10:33pm EDT
- Akoustis' XBAW Filters Suitable for 2x2 and 4x4 MU-MIMO Tri-Band WiFi
- Potential Inclusion in Reference Design Targeting Multiple OEM and ODM Customers

Charlotte, N.C., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) ('Akoustis' or the 'Company'), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today it has shipped pre-production 5.2 GHz and 5.6 GHz tandem BAW filters to a multi-billion dollar, tier-1 SoC customer, targeting tri-band WiFi customer premise equipment (CPE).

This customer is the third announced SoC maker evaluating use of the 5.2 GHz and 5.6 GHz coexistence XBAW filters for MU-MIMO reference designs in tri-band WiFi applications. Akoustis' 5.2 GHz and 5.6 GHz filters operate in tandem to create the world's first BAW coexistence solution for tri-band WiFi equipment, offering a significant size advantage over existing dielectric resonator filters with up to 23 times smaller footprint. The filters provide low insertion loss, meet the demanding coexistence rejection specifications and can be surface mounted.

Jeff Shealy, Founder and CEO of Akoustis stated, 'Akoustis has shipped our tandem 5 GHz WiFi solution to multiple customers including multiple SoC makers, achieving yet another milestone as we move toward volume production.'

Mr. Shealy continued, 'As we move our 5 GHz WiFi filter products into pre-production with multiple SoC customers, OEMs, ODMs and RFFE makers, we are laying the foundation for significant revenue growth in the WiFi filter category in calendar 2020.'

Both 5GHz XBAW WiFi filter solutions feature:

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 02:32:09 UTC
