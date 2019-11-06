Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Edom Technology : Complete USB Type-C Port-Protection IC from STMicroelectronics Simplifies Connectivity Upgrade for Mass-Market Devices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 11:00pm EST
Designers can easily migrate small electronic devices from legacy USB® Micro-A or Micro-B interconnects to the latest Type-C style with the STMicroelectronics TCPP01-M12 port protector, which satisfies all protection requirements for USB-C™ connections. The TCPP01-M12 is a microcontroller (MCU) companion chip that works with the 20V/100W USB Type-C Power Delivery controller integrated in ST's STM32G0 and STM32G4 MCUs. It is also perfectly featured to protect 5V-only connections managed by general-purpose MCUs such as STM32 and STM8 devices. In each case, only the TCPP01-M12 and MCU are required, permitting an equally cost-effective and space-efficient solution.

Created by listening to the needs of mass-market customers, the TCPP01-M12 simplifies modernization of industrial PCs, mobile POS terminals, medical devices, wearables, wall chargers, automotive infotainment equipment, gaming terminals, drones, audio/video systems, gateways, computers, and peripherals.

The full set of features include defective power-adapter protection to prevent equipment damage if a faulty power supply applies a wrong power profile. There is also short-circuit protection between VBUS pins and Configuration Channel (CC) lines, and IEC 61000-4-2 Level 4 + 8 kV ESD protection for VBUS and CC.

Adding extra value, the TCPP01-M12 enters zero-power operation when no cable is connected, thereby extending battery life, and makes innovative use of the USB PD programmable power supply (PPS) to enable faster device charging. The IC also integrates driver circuitry for an external N-channel load switch to save bill-of-materials costs. Moreover, leveraging PPS support and the inherently low on-resistance of the N-channel switch, compared to the P-channel MOSFET typically used, minimize overall heat dissipation.

The TCPP01-M12 is in production now and available as a QFN12 device. Please visit www.st.com/usb-c-protection for further information. (Source:STMicroelectronics website)

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 03:59:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:36aBaidu Reports Loss Tied to Investment in Travel Company -- Update
DJ
12:35aAJINOMOTO : and Accenture to Establish Joint Venture to Help Drive Ajinomoto Co.'s Operational Transformation
PU
12:35aENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum Among Artists at RADIO.COM Country Music Event “Stars and Strings Presented by Ram Trucks Built to Serve” in Detroit
PU
12:35aASMALLWORLD : announces global partnership with Hilton Impresario, Hilton's preferred partner program for Waldorf Astoria and Conrad hotels
EQ
12:31aSouth Korea's Aekyung makes binding bid for Asiana Airlines stake
RE
12:25aINVESTCORP BANK BSC : China Resources and Fung Investments launch US$500 million investment platform
PU
12:20aDYNA MAC : Response To Query Regarding Trading Activity
PU
12:20aSilver One Commences Drillling at Its Candelaria Mine Project, Nevada
NE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15aFalcon Appoints R. Stuart Angus to Its Advisory Board
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : MITSUBISHI : to shut Singapore oil-trading unit after unauthorised losses
3Oil market edgy on U.S. crude build, trade deal angst
4APPLE INC. : Roku quarterly net loss widens, shares plunge
5INTEL CORPORATION : Qualcomm's licensing forecast, helped by Apple deal, drives share gains

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group