Edom Technology : Complete USB Type-C Port-Protection IC from STMicroelectronics Simplifies Connectivity Upgrade for Mass-Market Devices

Designers can easily migrate small electronic devices from legacy USB® Micro-A or Micro-B interconnects to the latest Type-C style with the STMicroelectronics TCPP01-M12 port protector, which satisfies all protection requirements for USB-C™ connections. The TCPP01-M12 is a microcontroller (MCU) companion chip that works with the 20V/100W USB Type-C Power Delivery controller integrated in ST's STM32G0 and STM32G4 MCUs. It is also perfectly featured to protect 5V-only connections managed by general-purpose MCUs such as STM32 and STM8 devices. In each case, only the TCPP01-M12 and MCU are required, permitting an equally cost-effective and space-efficient solution.

Created by listening to the needs of mass-market customers, the TCPP01-M12 simplifies modernization of industrial PCs, mobile POS terminals, medical devices, wearables, wall chargers, automotive infotainment equipment, gaming terminals, drones, audio/video systems, gateways, computers, and peripherals.

The full set of features include defective power-adapter protection to prevent equipment damage if a faulty power supply applies a wrong power profile. There is also short-circuit protection between VBUS pins and Configuration Channel (CC) lines, and IEC 61000-4-2 Level 4 + 8 kV ESD protection for VBUS and CC.

Adding extra value, the TCPP01-M12 enters zero-power operation when no cable is connected, thereby extending battery life, and makes innovative use of the USB PD programmable power supply (PPS) to enable faster device charging. The IC also integrates driver circuitry for an external N-channel load switch to save bill-of-materials costs. Moreover, leveraging PPS support and the inherently low on-resistance of the N-channel switch, compared to the P-channel MOSFET typically used, minimize overall heat dissipation.

The TCPP01-M12 is in production now and available as a QFN12 device. Please visit www.st.com/usb-c-protection for further information. (Source:STMicroelectronics website)