Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Edom Technology : Diodes Incorporated's Automotive-Compliant Linear LED Driver-Controller Features Low Dropout and Enhanced Dimming

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 10:45pm EDT
Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) today announced the AL5814Q, an automotive-compliant linear LED driver-controller with low dropout voltage and open LED detection for automotive linear-driven LED lamps.

The AL5814Q is suitable for automotive applications requiring specific change control and is AEC-Q100 qualified, has a grade 1 temperature rating, is PPAP capable, and is manufactured in IATF16949:2016 certified facilities. The device operates from an input voltage in the range of 4.5V to 60V. It has up to 15mA drive and uses an external drive transistor, MOSFET or BJTs, minimizing its power dissipation. This ability to drive higher current LEDs or multiple LED strings makes it suitable for applications that require higher light output including license plate illumination, rear lamps, internal lamps. and instrument panels.

The AL5814Q's VSET pin can be used to adjust output current feedback level for a lower dropout via resistor divider, analog dimming and thermal fold-back, the latter being implemented using an NTC resistor.

PWM dimming is supported through applying a PWM signal to the VFAULT pin. Over-temperature protection is also included, along with input under-voltage lockout. Open-LED detection, via the VFAULT pin, can also be supported with its activation via the SFAULT pin.

The AL5814Q's tight 0.4V reference voltage (±5% across temperature) provides a high level of thermal stability and matching between lamps.

The AL5814Q is available in the exposed MSOP-8EP package. Further information is available at www.diodes.com.

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 02:44:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:20aAMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Progress Report May Activities Update
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aTONG TAI MACHINE & TOOL : TTGroup, Total Solutions Provider
PU
12:10aCRAWFORD MPANY : Herring Party marks start of ‘new chapter' for Crawford in the Netherlands and Belgium
PU
12:07aICC INTERNATIONAL CANNABIS : International Cannabis to Supply New Zealand's NUBU Pharmaceuticals With Portfolio of Full-Spectrum Pharmaceutical THC/CBD Products
AQ
12:05aDE GREY MINING : Investment Presentation - Exploring a World Scale Gold Province
PU
12:05aSTRIDE PROPERTY : New Director Appointed to Stride
PU
07/18DE GREY MINING : Cleansing Notice
PU
07/1818 JULY 2019 : Major Projects set to Boost Demand for Montney Producers
PU
07/18DE GREY MINING : Appendix 3B
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bank of America trims net interest income guidance
2Crude futures steady after fall on U.S. oil products stocks gain
3NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. lawmakers challenge Facebook over Libra cryptocurrency plan
5UK's fiscal watchdog to warn of recession in 2020 in case of 'no-deal' Brexit - The Times
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About