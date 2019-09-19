Log in
Edom Technology : Distortion-Cancelling High-Voltage LED Driver from STMicroelectronics Future-Proofs Energy-Saving Lighting

09/19/2019 | 10:42pm EDT

Ideal for Smart Industry, Smart City, and Smart Home lighting applications


Featuring a novel distortion-cancelling input-current shaping (ICS) circuit, the HVLED007 AC/DC LED driver from STMicroelectronics enables energy-saving solid-state luminaires to comply with increasingly stringent lighting regulations.

The HVLED007 is a current-mode PFC controller optimized for use with isolated, high-power-factor, quasi-resonant flyback converters. The ICS ensures an effectively sinusoidal input waveform with very low total harmonic distortion (THD) over the full load and input-voltage range; THD is below 5% at full load. With near-unity power-factor capability and maximum energy efficiency over 90%, the HVLED007 meets designers' needs for a single control IC to address multiple medium- and high-power LED-lighting applications up to 80W.

The HVLED007 completes ST's HVLED family of digital ICs for driving LEDs directly from the rectified mains. With their advanced integration and features that support economical primary-side regulation, HVLED drivers enable lower bill-of-materials costs and compact circuit size while enhancing system reliability and lighting performance.

The electrical parameters of the HVLED007 are specified down to -40°C, allowing use in outdoor lighting including streetlighting as well as indoor applications. The totem-pole output stage can source and sink 600mA and 800mA respectively, enabling use in EN61000-3-2 compliant switched-mode power supplies up to 100W in addition to lighting applications. Protection features including short-circuit, overload, and over-voltage protection are built-in.

The HVLED007 is in production now in the industry-standard SO8 small-outline package.

Please visit www.st.com/hvled for further information. (Source: STMicroelectronics website)

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 02:41:05 UTC
