Edom Technology : Establishes New Branch Office in South Korea

09/14/2018 | 04:53am CEST
EDOM Technology (TSE: 3048), Asia's best distribution and solutions provider, announces the opening of new branch office in Gangnam, South Korea to better support the needs of OEMs and ODMs in Asia. South Korea is a major electronics center where many of the world's most recognized brands design and manufacture their consumer and industrial products. These same companies also have manufacturing facilities outside of Korea and require the type of Asia-wide distribution support services that EDOM is ideally suited to provide. With a comprehensive technology vendor portfolio and solution-based support capabilities, EDOM provides near one-stop-shopping across many industries and markets including communications, Internet of Things (IoT), data center markets, robotics, medical/industrial, and automotive. With a comprehensive understanding of its customer's needs today and a drive to secure business in emerging technologies and applications, EDOM will provide excellent services to the Korean ODMs and OEMs looking for their next distribution partner. EDOM has helped many companies expand and scale their business to meet their growing demand.

'EDOM has always been focused on bringing the best service and solutions to our customers. As the world continues to globalize, electronics distributors must be able to coordinate and deliver resources across the region. Opening a new branch in Gangnam, South Korea is a natural extension of our long-term strategy.' said Gilbert Kwak, Branch General Manager at EDOM Korea. 'This new branch will enable new opportunities, and build stronger connections among our vendors, customers and partners.'

Gilbert Kwak, Branch General Manager at EDOM Korea

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 02:52:02 UTC
