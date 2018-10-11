Log in
Edom Technology : Faster, More Flexible Probe from ST Eases STM8 and STM32 Programming on the Bench or in the Field

10/11/2018 | 04:48am CEST

STMicroelectronics has introduced the next-generationSTLINK-V3 probe for programming and debugging STM8 and STM32 microcontrollers , adding enhancements to further increase flexibility and efficiency. Now featuring mass-storage support, a virtual COM port with multipath bridge, and three-times faster write performance, the competitively priced STLINK-V3 saves development time and easily reprograms devices in the field.

In addition to providing typical JTAG/Serial-Wire Debug (SWD) and Single-Wire Interface Module (SWIM) connections, STLINK-V3's Virtual COM Port (VCP) and multipath bridge allow communication through the microcontroller UART, I2C, SPI, or CAN interface, or GPIOs. This lets developers conveniently automate tests using custom control commands and observe run-time data on the host PC, or use the STLINK-V3 to program devices with a bootloader and simplify product maintenance.

Major development tools already support STLINK-V3, allowing users to take advantage of the powerful features from within a convenient graphical environment such as the STM32Cube programmer and Integrated Development Environments (IDE) such as Keil® MDK-ARM, IAR™ EWARM, and GCC-based IDEs. ST also allows free access to STLINK-V3 low-level APIs, to facilitate integration with custom or automated test platforms.

Supplied as a complete kit, the STLINK-V3SET contains the probe, debug connector, cables, and an adapter board that supports SWIM-specific features and provides access to signals from the multipath bridge. Users can further expand functionality cost-effectively with additional boards such as a voltage-translator module.Please visitwww.st.com/stlink-v3set for further information.

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 02:47:03 UTC
